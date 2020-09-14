Lukas Weilenmann Breaks 9 Vertebrae in Triple Flip Attempt

Lukas Weilenmann took to the Big Air jump to try a world first triple backflip to dirt at Audi Nines. Lukas landed perfectly when he hit the jump with the airbag and then took it to dirt. Lukas landed on the downslope on his first attempt but he slid out towards the end which you can see in the above video.
On his next attempt however, he crashed, breaking 9 vertebrae. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery.
|trippleflip try to dirt! Actually can't belive I crashed on this one????
Injury Update: I broke 9 vertebraes wich sounds super bad, I know, but I won't need surgery and I wont be paralyzed! I can already sit and enjoy my breakfast. It will take me some time, till I am back to where I was yesterday before the crash but I cant wait to master this challenge and be back stronger and better than ever!
Thanks for all the support and nice messages!—Lukas Weilenmann
