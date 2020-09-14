Lukas Weilenmann Breaks 9 Vertebrae in Triple Flip Attempt

Sep 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Lukas Weilenmann took to the Big Air jump to try a world first triple backflip to dirt at Audi Nines. Lukas landed perfectly when he hit the jump with the airbag and then took it to dirt. Lukas landed on the downslope on his first attempt but he slid out towards the end which you can see in the above video.

On his next attempt however, he crashed, breaking 9 vertebrae. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery.

bigquotestrippleflip try to dirt! Actually can't belive I crashed on this one????

Injury Update: I broke 9 vertebraes wich sounds super bad, I know, but I won't need surgery and I wont be paralyzed! I can already sit and enjoy my breakfast. It will take me some time, till I am back to where I was yesterday before the crash but I cant wait to master this challenge and be back stronger and better than ever!

Thanks for all the support and nice messages!Lukas Weilenmann


9 Comments

  • 8 0
 The freestyle moto boys had this same 'learning curve', big jumps = big injuries and things were progressing in moto to the point of death if the tricks were not landed. But Pastrana and co just kept pushing limits...love this content, but hate seeing arms race of bigger and more sketchy jumps...
  • 1 0
 now in Freestyle MX they use some sort of damping material on landings (not air bags)
  • 1 0
 @ddbiked: yeah, the big resi ramps help! Back in the day they had short wood landing ramps in concrete parking lots...ouch
  • 4 0
 I don't know that'd I'd be feeling so chirpy after breaking 9 vertebrae so fair play for that attitude
  • 3 0
 I think its not THAT he broke 9 vertibre, its that be broke them and isn't paralyzed. Thats the real stoke. The injury sucks... but could have been waaaaaaaaaaaaaaay worse.
  • 2 0
 Hell fire. All the best for a speedy recovery.
  • 2 1
 One word.... well sorta two... BADASS!!!!!
  • 1 0
 How not paralyzed????? unbeliable luck... really.... amazuing work lyuca
  • 1 0
 Nein!

