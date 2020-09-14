Lukas Weilenmann Breaks 9 Vertebrae in Triple Flip Attempt

trippleflip try to dirt! Actually can't belive I crashed on this one????



Injury Update: I broke 9 vertebraes wich sounds super bad, I know, but I won't need surgery and I wont be paralyzed! I can already sit and enjoy my breakfast. It will take me some time, till I am back to where I was yesterday before the crash but I cant wait to master this challenge and be back stronger and better than ever!



Thanks for all the support and nice messages! — Lukas Weilenmann