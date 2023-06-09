Luke Meier-Smith Breaks his Collarbone at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023





I’ve had the best off season to date and have been feeling the best I ever have on my bike.



Unfortunately I had a crash yesterday in practice resulting in a broken collar bone and concussion. Was a bit off line coming in and didn’t get a good pop, plus my speed wasn’t quite there messing up the section before.



I’d like to say sorry to my team @giantfactoryoffroadteam and

Now time to get healthy and focus on the second half on the season. Super bummed to say the least to start the season like this.I’ve had the best off season to date and have been feeling the best I ever have on my bike.Unfortunately I had a crash yesterday in practice resulting in a broken collar bone and concussion. Was a bit off line coming in and didn’t get a good pop, plus my speed wasn’t quite there messing up the section before.I’d like to say sorry to my team @giantfactoryoffroadteam and @giantbicycles Now time to get healthy and focus on the second half on the season. — Luke Meier-Smith