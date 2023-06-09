Luke Meier-Smith Breaks his Collarbone at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Luke Meier-Smith has revealed on Instagram that he is out of this weekend's racing after breaking his collarbone and sustaining a concussion during yesterday's practice session.
After a great off-season and an incredible start to the season with a win at his first-ever Elite Enduro World Cup at Maydena Luke was looking strong heading into this weekend's racing. Sadly after a big crash during practice, Luke is having to sit out the current block of racing.
|Super bummed to say the least to start the season like this.
I’ve had the best off season to date and have been feeling the best I ever have on my bike.
Unfortunately I had a crash yesterday in practice resulting in a broken collar bone and concussion. Was a bit off line coming in and didn’t get a good pop, plus my speed wasn’t quite there messing up the section before.
I’d like to say sorry to my team @giantfactoryoffroadteam and @giantbicycles
Now time to get healthy and focus on the second half on the season.— Luke Meier-Smith
We wish Luke all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back racing for the second half of the season.
5 Comments