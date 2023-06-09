Luke Meier-Smith Breaks his Collarbone at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
On a charge all day Luke Meier-Smith took his first elite win here in Maydena

Luke Meier-Smith has revealed on Instagram that he is out of this weekend's racing after breaking his collarbone and sustaining a concussion during yesterday's practice session.

After a great off-season and an incredible start to the season with a win at his first-ever Elite Enduro World Cup at Maydena Luke was looking strong heading into this weekend's racing. Sadly after a big crash during practice, Luke is having to sit out the current block of racing.

bigquotesSuper bummed to say the least to start the season like this.

I’ve had the best off season to date and have been feeling the best I ever have on my bike.

Unfortunately I had a crash yesterday in practice resulting in a broken collar bone and concussion. Was a bit off line coming in and didn’t get a good pop, plus my speed wasn’t quite there messing up the section before.

I’d like to say sorry to my team @giantfactoryoffroadteam and @giantbicycles
Now time to get healthy and focus on the second half on the season. Luke Meier-Smith


We wish Luke all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back racing for the second half of the season.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Luke Meier Smith Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
73634 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
60864 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
45609 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
43914 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34457 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
27029 views
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
26030 views
Slack Randoms: Bike Wheel Skates, Nepal MTB Adventures, Extreme Freestyle Pogo & More
25277 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 I'm so sorry, Luke. It's my fault; I added you to my fantasy team. Heal up
  • 1 0
 Dude. Same! As soon as I saw the news, I felt so guilty!
  • 1 0
 That's a giant bummer (no pun intended), I was so stoked to see what he can do this season
  • 1 0
 That's rough. Hopefully the effects of his concussion subside quickly.
  • 1 0
 Noooooo. Heal up, dude.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044058
Mobile Version of Website