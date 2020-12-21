Luke Williamson & Propain Part Way with No Team Sponsor for 2021

Dec 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Luke Williamson has announced on social media that he will be left without a bike or frame sponsor in 2021 after leaving the Propain Factory Racing team.

After two years with Propain Factory Racing the young British rider has announced that he will be leaving the team for next year and he is currently without any team or bike sponsors. Despite missing a major team or sponsor, Luke stills says that he is planning to race the first round of the DH World Cup in Maribor next April.

bigquotesWith 2021 fast approaching I can now officially announce I will no longer be racing for Propain Factory Racing, thanks go to all those who’ve played a part in helping me out the past two years. Unfortunately, I currently do not have a team or bike sponsor lined up for next season but still plan to come out swinging in Maribor come April. Onwards and upwards as they say… Luke Williamson - Instagram

bigquotesThe Propain Factory Racing Team would like to announce the departure of Luke Williamson. We want to say a huge thanks for being an important part of our Factory Team for the past 2 years, we are grateful for your commitment and enthusiasm.

We wish you all the best for 2021 and best of luck for your next racing adventures. Propain Factory Racing - Instagram


We will keep you updated with more news about Luke's future as we get it.

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Man good riders without a sponsor is a sad sight and I feel like there will be a lot more news like this coming up in the next few days !
  • 1 0
 He had a pretty crap 2 junior seasons with them but he’s still a very good rider. Didn’t help that he didn’t win any races, and I might be wrong be he didn’t podium either. I reckon if he performed better he would still be with Propain but he really hasn’t performed well.

Post a Comment



