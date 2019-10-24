Lululemon Releases 'Wilderness' Collection with Moto (& Bike) Capabilites

by Brian Park  
Lululemon x Wilderness

A few weeks back we ran into a Lululemon employee in the bike park who was wearing an intriguing looking kit. We learned that they've been working with the Wilderness Collective, an outdoor expedition outfit that does personal development through action sports, and wanted to create a line for it. While Lululemon has been working with 7Mesh on several projects since the Vancouver yoga pant empire made a minority investment a few years back, this is reportedly all in-house and not a 7Mesh project.

Check out a few of the key pieces below.

Lululemon x Wilderness

Lululemon x Wilderness

Escape and Explore LS

• Fabric is anti-stink, sweat-wicking and quick-drying
• Mesh fabric for ventilation with strategic abrasion-resistant fabric
• Underarm gusset for greater mobility
• Bonded eyelets for ventilation
• Reflective detail helps keep you on the radar in low light
• $108 USD
Lululemon x Wilderness

Escape and Explore Rain Jacket

• Waterproof Glyde fabric is seam sealed to keep you dry
• Strategically placed vents added for airflow
• Zippered exterior pockets with a hidden phone sleeve
• Close-fitting cuffs
• Hood stows easily when you don’t need it
• $198 USD

Lululemon x Wilderness
Nobody told the fit model that no-show socks are against the rules.

Lululemon x Wilderness
Lululemon x Wilderness

Escape and Explore Pant

• Fabric is water-repellent, abrasion resistant, and anti-stink
• Double-layered fabric at the knee
• Darts for added knee articulation
• Gusset extension at leg hem
• Laser-cut detailing for added ventilation
• Secure pockets for your essentials and a media pocket that lets you keep your tunes close
• $198 USD




The pants look especially promising, and we're big fans of gear that has crossover functionality. While the collection is clearly not mountain bike specific, it looks like it nails a lot of the details. Brand manager and friend of ours Andrew Cho suggests it works really well, so colour us curious. Stay tuned for a review once we get some time in on the gear.


Learn more about Lululemon x Wilderness here.


Press Release: Lululemon

lululemon x Wilderness

Wilderness Collective creates once-in-a-lifetime outdoor experiences for those ready to embrace the wild. Together, we see the power in getting off the grid and reconnecting to what matters. These shared values inspired a collection of technical gear that helps us get out, look within, and realize our greater potential.

A collection to take you into the wild.

Pulling on our performance-design insights and fabric innovation, we created the Escape and Explore Collection. Vetted by the Wilderness Collective during their legendary expeditions, our multifaceted, highly durable pieces can withstand whatever comes your way. The complete layering system allows you to pack light, smart, and move seamlessly from day to night.


