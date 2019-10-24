Lululemon Releases 'Wilderness' Collection with Moto (& Bike) Capabilites



Escape and Explore LS



• Fabric is anti-stink, sweat-wicking and quick-drying

• Mesh fabric for ventilation with strategic abrasion-resistant fabric

• Underarm gusset for greater mobility

• Bonded eyelets for ventilation

• Reflective detail helps keep you on the radar in low light

• $108 USD

• Fabric is anti-stink, sweat-wicking and quick-drying• Mesh fabric for ventilation with strategic abrasion-resistant fabric• Underarm gusset for greater mobility• Bonded eyelets for ventilation• Reflective detail helps keep you on the radar in low light• $108 USD

Escape and Explore Rain Jacket



• Waterproof Glyde fabric is seam sealed to keep you dry

• Strategically placed vents added for airflow

• Zippered exterior pockets with a hidden phone sleeve

• Close-fitting cuffs

• Hood stows easily when you don’t need it

• $198 USD

• Waterproof Glyde fabric is seam sealed to keep you dry• Strategically placed vents added for airflow• Zippered exterior pockets with a hidden phone sleeve• Close-fitting cuffs• Hood stows easily when you don’t need it• $198 USD

Nobody told the fit model that no-show socks are against the rules.

Escape and Explore Pant

Press Release: Lululemon



lululemon x Wilderness



Wilderness Collective creates once-in-a-lifetime outdoor experiences for those ready to embrace the wild. Together, we see the power in getting off the grid and reconnecting to what matters. These shared values inspired a collection of technical gear that helps us get out, look within, and realize our greater potential.



A collection to take you into the wild.



Pulling on our performance-design insights and fabric innovation, we created the Escape and Explore Collection. Vetted by the Wilderness Collective during their legendary expeditions, our multifaceted, highly durable pieces can withstand whatever comes your way. The complete layering system allows you to pack light, smart, and move seamlessly from day to night.

