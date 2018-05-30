VIDEOS

Video: Sam Hill Rides The New Lyrik

May 30, 2018
by J Taylor  
Lyrik Shake Down! Sam Hill & Ben Cory cutting shapes with Rock Shox latest fork

by Revolutionmtb
bigquotesThe new Lyrik fork is a lot different to the previous model. With the new DebonAir air spring the fork is a lot plusher and it handles even better across the small bumps whilst still ramping up really well for the bigger hits. I’ve been super impressed with how good the new Lyrik RC2 rides.Sam Hill

Sam, Ben and the crew from SRAM recently headed down to Australia’s newest mega bike park at Maydena, Tasmania, to spend a couple of days shaking down the new Lyrik RC2 Fork. Sit back, relax, and watch two of our favourite gravity World Champion’s cutting shapes on their trail bikes at warp speed.
























Riding: Sam Hill & Ben Cory
Video: Matt Staggs Visuals for [R]evolution MTB Productions
Music: Silent Titan, ‘You Dream Because’

10 Comments

  • + 5
 I wonder what Vorsprung thinks of this new airspring. Would it still benefit from a Luftkappe or is it already as good or better with the Debonair?
  • + 1
 Think I saw a post somewhere on their insta that claimed the new forks can still benefit from the luftkappe. instagram.com/p/Bi-McNlB-j9
The fork is a 2018 Lyrik I think which I believe has the debonair spring?
  • + 1
 As a consumer I feel I get products dangled in front of me constantly. I end up drinking beer, because at the end of the day, I'm not the commercial. OK, you sell some knob the world's best skate board, it doesn't mean shit.
  • + 1
 "yeah, nope, it's new and red ok, but in fact it's not that crazy compared to last year. I would give a meh+."
Sam HILL.
  • + 1
 It makes you want to the inside lines more.
  • + 2
 Vorsprung for everyone!
  • + 1
 Red also makes you 15% faster. It's a fact.
  • + 1
 Absolutely right.
  Prognar
 Prognar

