Video: Sam Hill Rides The New Lyrik

|The new Lyrik fork is a lot different to the previous model. With the new DebonAir air spring the fork is a lot plusher and it handles even better across the small bumps whilst still ramping up really well for the bigger hits. I’ve been super impressed with how good the new Lyrik RC2 rides.—Sam Hill
Sam, Ben and the crew from SRAM recently headed down to Australia’s newest mega bike park at Maydena, Tasmania, to spend a couple of days shaking down the new Lyrik RC2 Fork. Sit back, relax, and watch two of our favourite gravity World Champion’s cutting shapes on their trail bikes at warp speed.Riding: Sam Hill & Ben Cory
Video: Matt Staggs Visuals for [R]evolution MTB Productions
Music: Silent Titan, ‘You Dream Because’
The fork is a 2018 Lyrik I think which I believe has the debonair spring?
