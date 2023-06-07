MADE Bike Show Announces New Venue & Tickets on Sale

We couldn’t be more excited about the new location for MADE. Zidell Yards is indoor/outdoor, offers 100,000 sq/ft of space for exhibitors, and has an industrial backdrop and feel that speaks to the builders and community MADE was created to serve. We’re honored and humbled by the outpouring of support, with over 200 builders and brands confirmed with more being added daily. The move to Zidell Yards is not only necessary, but an ​ absolutely ideal space to highlight the craftsmanship executed by the builder community. — Billy Sinkford, Vice President, ECHOS Communications