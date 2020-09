She is Gaia Tormena, an 18-year-old girl from the Aosta Valley (Italy), XCE world champion 2019 and this is the recipe to make a bike video.Take an XCE world champion mix it with 2 bikes (better if mtb and a road bike). Choose 5 rather nice locations and film for 3 days. Bake everything at 200 ° for 2 minutes. Publish the result.Filmer/Editor: Joel Vierin