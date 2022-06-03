Trinity MTB's second prototype, a bike that engineer Mick Williams describes as being built for "Downduro"

The modular bottom bracket now features a second rivet pattern to match Trinity’s own gearbox (not shown)*, something that engineer Mick Williams continues to refine.

What’s new?

The front triangle now features 3D steel printed lugs at key sections that the 4130 tubes are directly welded to.

The shock placement is similar to the first prototype but the suspension system has changed, now running what's arguably a simpler virtual high pivot layout with a fixed position idler pulley.

Borrowed from the road world, a SRAM Force AXS rear derailleur is matched with a small cassette for a gearing configuration that clearly isn't made to climb.

Up front sits the Stuart stem, which is Lachy McKillop's custom concept with a 44 mm length to match the fork rake, a clean wedge clamp design, and an integrated computer mount.

The bike uses the previously seen sprag-clutch-based CentreHub crank spider.