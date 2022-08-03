Look Releases Two New 'Made In France' Flat Pedals

Aug 3, 2022
by Seb Stott  

LOOK Cycle have launched two new flat pedals for trail riding. The Trail Fusion and the Trail Roc+ pedals were designed and tested over a two-year period with input from freerider Thomas Genon.

Trail Roc+ is the premium offering, with a forged aluminium body and fully serviceable axle and bearings. The Trail Fusion is less expensive and lighter thanks to a composite body, a slightly smaller platform and fewer pins.

Both offer replaceable pins which screw in from the opposite side, making it easier to replace and adjust the pins without the bolt head getting damaged. They are available in a variety of colours and have been designed, manufactured, and assembled in France.

TRAIL ROC+
Body: Forged aluminium
Footprint: 107 x 107 mm
Weight: 195 g
Pins: 10 per side
Profile: 16 mm
Colour choices: Black, silver, orange
Availability: December 2022
MSRP: €159.90 / USD$170 / GBP£149
TRAIL FUSION
Body: Composite
Footprint: 107 x 105 mm
Weight: 161g
Pins: 8 / side
Profile: 18 mm
Colour choices: Lime green, blue, red, purple, black
Availability: 2nd August 2022
MSRP: €49.90 / USD$55 / GBP£44.90




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pedals Look


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
133389 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
82319 views
First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels
62801 views
First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB
61958 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
55564 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022
48255 views
First Look: The All-New Unno Dash
48099 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
47884 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Axle bump on composite pedals = TRASH
  • 1 0
 No side view pictures?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007938
Mobile Version of Website