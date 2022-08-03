Look Releases Two New 'Made In France' Flat Pedals

LOOK Cycle have launched two new flat pedals for trail riding. The Trail Fusion and the Trail Roc+ pedals were designed and tested over a two-year period with input from freerider Thomas Genon.
Trail Roc+ is the premium offering, with a forged aluminium body and fully serviceable axle and bearings. The Trail Fusion is less expensive and lighter thanks to a composite body, a slightly smaller platform and fewer pins.
Both offer replaceable pins which screw in from the opposite side, making it easier to replace and adjust the pins without the bolt head getting damaged. They are available in a variety of colours and have been designed, manufactured, and assembled in France.
TRAIL ROC+
Body: Forged aluminium
Footprint: 107 x 107 mm
Weight: 195 g
Pins: 10 per side
Profile: 16 mm
Colour choices: Black, silver, orange
Availability: December 2022
MSRP: €159.90 / USD$170 / GBP£149
TRAIL FUSION
Body: Composite
Footprint: 107 x 105 mm
Weight: 161g
Pins: 8 / side
Profile: 18 mm
Colour choices: Lime green, blue, red, purple, black
Availability: 2nd August 2022
MSRP: €49.90 / USD$55 / GBP£44.90
