Look Releases Two New 'Made In France' Flat Pedals

Body: Forged aluminiumFootprint: 107 x 107 mmWeight: 195 gPins: 10 per sideProfile: 16 mmColour choices: Black, silver, orangeAvailability: December 2022MSRP: €159.90 / USD$170 / GBP£149 TRAIL FUSION

Body: CompositeFootprint: 107 x 105 mmWeight: 161gPins: 8 / sideProfile: 18 mmColour choices: Lime green, blue, red, purple, blackAvailability: 2nd August 2022MSRP: €49.90 / USD$55 / GBP£44.90

LOOK Cycle have launched two new flat pedals for trail riding. The Trail Fusion and the Trail Roc+ pedals were designed and tested over a two-year period with input from freerider Thomas Genon.Trail Roc+ is the premium offering, with a forged aluminium body and fully serviceable axle and bearings. The Trail Fusion is less expensive and lighter thanks to a composite body, a slightly smaller platform and fewer pins.Both offer replaceable pins which screw in from the opposite side, making it easier to replace and adjust the pins without the bolt head getting damaged. They are available in a variety of colours and have been designed, manufactured, and assembled in France.