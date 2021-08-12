Made Rad by Tony Announces 'Hot Swirl Summer' Raffle, Live Now

HOW IT WORKS
- Tony painted a limited run of only three Fox Speedframe Pro helmets - small, medium, and large - and he is holding a raffle for each size. There are only 30 entries per helmet. Each raffle will close and winners will be chosen randomly over Instagram once all spots are filled. Enter/Buy NowWHY IT’S RAD
- Well, besides the obvious, Tony is donating 20% of each entry to Tripsforkids.org
. Just like the Wu Tang, this one is for the children. As Tony just had a kid of his own, he wanted to support an organization whose focus is on kids and bikes. He believes every kid deserves to know the feeling of freedom and exploration that only comes from riding a bike. Trips for Kids has shown over 230,000 kids exactly what that feels like. Click the link above to find out more about them and their cause.HOW TO ENTER
All you have to do is purchase a limited-edition Hot Swirl Summer fender and topcap combo from maderad.com
and select the size helmet you hope to win. You will have a 1 in 30 chance of winning
so your odds are good!REASONS FOR DOING THIS
- Tony wanted to experiment, try new things and come up with something that he actually wanted to paint.
Because his work isn't typically accessible to everyone, it was important to find a way to get these helmets on heads that normally wouldn't have them.
Tony wanted to make this raffle something he would want to enter if it weren't his own. To do that, he wanted to give folks who entered something rad and limited just for entering. Making a limited run of fenders and topcaps through Groundkeepercustom.com
from the test panel he created during his paint experiments seemed to be the perfect way to do that.
Raffles that allow 100s of entries never seem appealing so he wanted to limit the number to ONLY 30 SPOTS
per helmet to give the riders who enter a solid chance of winning.MENTIONS: @Maderad
2 Comments
Post a Comment