Made Rad by Tony Puts His Painting Skills to the Test with the Sp-EYE-re

Really though, I just wanted to have some fun, try something different and make something wild. I rarely get the chance to paint something for myself so I took this opportunity to get weird, learn and push my boundaries a bit. It's a mash-up of some ideas, materials and techniques that I’ve been wanting to try for years now and Transition gave me the perfect opportunity. A Spire that I slowly experimented on it for almost a year before deciding to release it into the wild. — Tony