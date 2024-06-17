Powered by Outside

Made Rad by Tony Puts His Painting Skills to the Test with the Sp-EYE-re

Jun 18, 2024
by Transition Bikes  
photo

Press Release: Transition

It's not Halloween yet, but this Spire will give you the goosebumps!

Tony Baumann, of Made Rad by Tony, paints custom bikes for professional athletes all over the world, but he recently finished up an eye-catching personal project, the Sp-EYE-re. He decided to go all out experimental, creating this collage of visuals and textures as a way to put his painting skills to the test.

photo

bigquotesIn the depths of the Pacific Northwest, where the forests hum with stoke and the mountains whisper tales of radness, there exists a one-eyed shred sled of mythical proportions. An elemental entity unlike any other. Created from wise old Western Cedar, precious stones that beam in the sunlight, leather as tough and wild as the creatures it came from, abalone shell that reflects the hues of the deepest oceans, marble as pure as the freshly fallen snow and the hemp threads, woven with celestial precision. All these fused together resulting in a vibe unseen until now.Tony

photo

bigquotesAnd so, the legend of Sp-EYE-re, the one-eyed whip of the Pacific Northwest, continues to inspire tales of epic rips and never-ending roost. A symbol of the unbreakable bond between the rider, the earth and the stars, Sp-EYE-re remains a beacon of hope and radness in a world that often forgets the magic of the wild.Tony

photo

Tony is a master at creating textures, and this is no exception. From hyperrealistic marble, to wood, this bike is a true textural tapestry.

photo

Details like hand wrapped twine brake and shifter housing, and custom made leather frame protection put this bike way over the top.

bigquotesReally though, I just wanted to have some fun, try something different and make something wild. I rarely get the chance to paint something for myself so I took this opportunity to get weird, learn and push my boundaries a bit. It's a mash-up of some ideas, materials and techniques that I’ve been wanting to try for years now and Transition gave me the perfect opportunity. A Spire that I slowly experimented on it for almost a year before deciding to release it into the wild.Tony

If you want to see this rideable art piece in person, it is currently on display at the Transition Outpost.

photo


14 Comments
  • 13 0
 It does NOT look creepy at ALL
  • 3 1
 eye can only imagine the looks this wood get out on the trail
  • 9 0
 I feel like this is a perfect candidate for the Berd String Spokes. Also I am here for more leather on mountain bikes!
  • 4 0
 Count me in for leather chainstay protector.
  • 10 1
 And no.... unfortunately the wife is still not interested in riding the one eyed bandit!
  • 1 0
 Try calling it the Omnipotent Cyclops.
  • 7 0
 just look at it! wood ya just loook at it!
  • 3 0
 yknow - look at this, look at that!
  • 2 0
 @rocky-x: Huh? What? Oh no I was just talking on my bluetooth
  • 5 1
 This has to be one of the most unique paint jobs/builds I have ever seen. The twine-wrapped cables and leather work are a really nice touch. It's very, very cool.
  • 5 0
 +3lbs in paint.. looks amazing though
  • 4 0
 The All-seeing-Bike. Ready to ride rabbit holes... Love it.
  • 1 0
 Got to see it in person and photos just don't do this thing justice. If you can get a chance to stop by transitions headquarters do it because in person this thing is super rad.
  • 1 0
 Looks like something you'd stumble across at Meow Wolf.







