Madison Saracen: Summer Shredding, Spanish Style - Video

May 25, 2017 at 2:30
May 25, 2017
by Saracen Bikes  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Madison Saracen - Summer Shredding, Spanish Style!

by SaracenBikes
Views: 230    Faves: 4    Comments: 0

When Alex Marin invited Slugger, Simmo, and Junior over to shred his local Spanish trails we grabbed the nearest camera and packed our bags. Check out the edit!

MENTIONS: @SaracenBikes
Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
74043 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
71038 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
68113 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
53432 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
51977 views
Norco Sight C 9.2 – Review
46965 views
Ban the Berms? – Opinion
45427 views
Just The Tip - Whistler Bike Park Opening 2017
43664 views






1 Comment

  • + 1
 Track?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029896
Mobile Version of Website