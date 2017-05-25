Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Madison Saracen: Summer Shredding, Spanish Style - Video
May 25, 2017 at 2:30
May 25, 2017
by
Saracen Bikes
Madison Saracen - Summer Shredding, Spanish Style!
by
SaracenBikes
When Alex Marin invited Slugger, Simmo, and Junior over to shred his local Spanish trails we grabbed the nearest camera and packed our bags. Check out the edit!
MENTIONS:
@SaracenBikes
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
GDPipsqueak
(7 mins ago)
Track?
[Reply]
