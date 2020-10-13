Madison Saracen Not Renewing Danny Hart's Contract at the End of the 2020 Season

Widmann racing for the FS Team at Snowshoe last year, it's great to see her getting the chance to show what she can do on a Factory team.



Press Release: Madison Saracen



After a year where it’s fair to say that things haven’t gone to plan in the downhill world – or the sports world in general – here at Madison Saracen we’re looking forward to 2021 with a renewed sense of optimism and some changes to the line-up.



For 2021 we’re introducing a well-rounded team capable of great results in three different categories. First up is Jordan Williams, an exciting young talent who joins the Factory team to ride in the junior category after two successful years as a development rider. We’ve been committed to developing young talent at Madison Saracen, and with our Elite Male rider Matt Walker there to mentor Jordan he’s in good hands. Matt himself has his sights set on more World Cup podium success at the Elite level next year and we’re really excited to see him back on the hill on race weekend again.



Brand new to the team for next year is Elite Women’s rider Veronika Widmann. Ranked no.3 by the UCI, Veronika has shown tremendous improvement and determination to make it onto the World Cup podium and we’re incredibly excited that she’s chosen Madison Saracen to be the next chapter in her career. Veronika will be a valuable addition to the team both on and off the race track, and her presence and interaction with fans makes her an excellent ambassador for all things MTB.



Veronika said: “I’m beyond stoked and grateful for the opportunity to begin with Madison Saracen. It’s a dream setup and I can’t wait for the new season.”



One final addition to Madison Saracen as Assistant Manager is Harry Molloy, returning to the team where he was one of the original riders back in 2011. Harry has gone on to manage his own team whilst continuing to race, picking up knowledge and experience that will help all the team riders as he supports them on and off the hill. Harry will also take on some individual challenges and events that showcase the best in our sponsors products. From gravel to big mountain, it’s time to share some adventures.



Looking forward to 2021 Will Longden, Team Manager said “I’m excited to be heading this talented team of riders, who each show a fresh enthusiasm and determination to achieve their best. It reignites my passion for the sport and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. Getting stuck in to what Madison Saracen Team is all about, developing talent to the highest level and inspiring everyone to get out and ride.”



Dom Langan, CEO of Madison and Sportline, said “Firstly I would like to thank Danny for everything he brought to the team over the last three years and I wish him every success for the future. I am also delighted to see Jordan Williams move up from our development team to follow in the footsteps of Matt Walker, as the development of young talent is key to the ethos of the team. The Madison Saracen team enjoyed early success with our first female rider, Manon Carpenter, and I am very pleased to have Veronika joining the team with a very promising future ahead of her.”



As you may have realised by now, we have made the decision not to renew Danny Hart’s contract for next season. Thanks to Danny for a great three years including a memorable World Cup win in Snowshoe and best of luck for the future.





