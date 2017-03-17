Madison Saracen Reveal Team Bikes and Kits for 2017

The new-look Team Myst breaks cover for Madison Saracen for the 2017 season with a stunning paint job.



Not much has changed with the frame for the 2017 season but a subtle pearlescent clear lacquer over raw carbon finish coupled with the familiar Madison Saracen red results in an accomplished and grown-up steed. Ridden by Marc Beaumont, Matt Simmonds, Matt Walker and new addition Alex Marin, this new Myst will certainly stand out on the circuit this year.



The orange accents throughout not only fit in with the Fox suspension but also complement the new kit from Madison Clothing to give a complete look to the whole team as they compete across the globe.













As well as Spaniard Alex Marin, Maxxis Tyres has also joined Madison Saracen for the coming season, with the goal of adding even more speed and control to an already impressive looking line-up.











Every year when we see the Saracen Myst line up at a world cup start line, it makes all the hard work and time we have invested into this race machine, extremely worthwhile. We work closely with Will (Longden) and use rider feedback to bring race ready machines, straight from the box to the market. Whether racing your local series or attacking the world cup scene, the Myst is ready to go. — Jack Geoghegan, Saracen Brand Manager









The new Myst team bikes are looking awesome! They look even better with a bit of sunshine on them, so I can’t wait now to get the team back on the road when the World Cup kicks off in Lourdes, France in just six weeks’ time. We have all been working hard over the winter, fine-tuning set-ups and the riders are training hard to get in the best possible shape. Next stop for the riders is two warm-up races in Portugal before heading home for the first British Downhill Series race of the year. The team is looking better than ever with the new bikes and Madison Clothing kit, all we need now is some results to match it! — Will Longden, Team Manager



To match the new-look Myst, the Madison Saracen Team Kit has been completely revitalised for 2017, and now not only matches the bike but it looks fantastic as a stand alone.











It’s great to have a new look—I like the gear and think it’s making a big statement. Last year the bike was bold and the kit quite mellow, so it's great to reverse that with a kit that pops and a subtle bike design that gives a complete look for the team. Pre-season has been ace and building into the season nicely, so I can’t wait to get started and hopefully bag some good results. — Marc Beaumont