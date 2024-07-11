Madison Saracen to End its Factory DH Team After 2024 Season

When the business acquired the Saracen brand in 2010, it was my dream to create a downhill team to prove to the world and the UK customer base that the “new” Saracen was a well-designed, top quality, race winning range of bikes. We had enjoyed fantastic results with the Animal Commencal team with the Athertons and I wanted to repeat this with Saracen. We also wanted to invest in up-and-coming riders and give them the support to achieve success. Our Saracen Myst has subsequently won the men’s and women’s Downhill World Cup Series overall and we have had many fantastic athletes riding for us over the years.



Full Press Release from Madison Saracen:



Madison Saracen Factory Race Team has regrettably announced that 2024 will be its last season of professional racing.



Founded in 2011, Madison Saracen has been racing the UCI Downhill World Cup series for nearly 14 years enjoying fantastic success and developing some of the world’s best downhill athletes.



The team would like to take this opportunity to thank their fans, sponsors and the staff behind the scenes that have put their hearts and souls into racing.



Since its inception, the team’s aspirations were clearly laid out by Madison CEO Dominic Langan focusing on developing the next generation of British riders and supporting their progression to the UCI World Cup Series.



Although the Factory Team will end this year, Madison and Saracen will continue with developing youth and supporting young British talent.



In that same year, Manon Carpenter took the team’s first major win at the Junior World Championships in Champery, Switzerland.



Since then Madison Saracen has celebrated a whole host of race results including six World Cup wins with Matt Walker, Danny Hart, Jordan Williams and Manon Carpenter. One European Championship with Jordan Williams. Four World Championship titles with Matt Walker, Jordan Williams and Manon Carpenter as well as two World Cup Overall victories with Matt Walker and Manon Carpenter along with a whole host of National Championship titles.



Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan said “When the business acquired the Saracen brand in 2010, it was my dream to create a downhill team to prove to the world and the UK customer base that the “new” Saracen was a well-designed, top quality, race winning range of bikes. We had enjoyed fantastic results with the Animal Commencal team with the Athertons and I wanted to repeat this with Saracen. We also wanted to invest in up-and-coming riders and give them the support to achieve success. Our Saracen Myst has subsequently won the men’s and women’s Downhill World Cup Series overall and we have had many fantastic athletes riding for us over the years.



"However, from time to time, it is always important to review and take stock of everything you do and determine whether it is still achieving the goals you have set. This and given the changes to the format of the UCI World Cup since last year and the addition of new and additional races all over the world from 2025, we have, following great consideration, decided that 2024 will be the last season for the Madison Saracen Factory Team. It has become increasingly difficult for a small team like Madison Saracen to be able to continue to race at this level and for it to be in any way commercially viable. It is a huge shame but it is the reality. However, it remains a core ambition for us to identify and develop young talent and the Madison Saracen Development Team will very much remain and we will work with these riders and help them achieve their dreams.”



Will Longden has been Madison Saracen Team Manager since 2012 and has been instrumental in the team’s success ever since. He said; "I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved as a team, including two Elite World Cup overall titles and four World Championships, with many other international and national titles and podiums. Madison’s support throughout has been immeasurable thanks to the vision of Dominic Langan and Kellie Parsons who gave me this opportunity and everything else to make it happen along the way, with the support of our fantastic team sponsors. That along with the opportunity to help develop and support a number of great riders over the years, whilst also developing the Saracen Myst bike that did it all with Ryan Carroll and Andy Ayers, has been fantastic to be a part of.



“The riders all get their time in the spotlight but the team staff generally don’t. So a special thanks to all of them past and present for putting up with me, from Alex Lovett and Rick Keates who helped me so much in the early days to Phil Dixon and Ewan Collier who stuck around the longest, still sharing my relentless drive to do better. All were instrumental in the success of the team. It’s been one hell of a ride and we’re not quite finished yet, Matt Walker, Greg Williamson and George Madley will be giving it everything to the end of our last race as a team in 2024.”



Madison Saracen would like to extend its deepest thanks to all of the fans, riders, support staff and sponsors for helping so many riders realise their dreams. The team will continue to race until the end of the season and its youth development team will continue after 2024.



