Madison Zenith 4-Season Trousers - Review







Madison's Zenith 4-Season trousers claim to be a year-round go-to bit of riding kit that'll give you extra protection on particularly crappy rides. Madison have constructed the trousers using a 4-way stretch material and have been generous with the DWR coating on the main 3-layer panels of the trousers (backside, crotch and legs) to help reduce water soak-through.



The pants feature velcro elasticated hip adjustment to fine-tune the fit, velcro ankle cuffs, waterproof pockets and zipped vents. In black, the trousers are discrete enough to match most other bits of kit you're likely to have in your wardrobe.



Zenith 4-Season Trousers Details

• DWR-coated panels

• Three zipped pockets, two zipped vents

• Ankle Kevlar abrasion panel

• Colours: black, grey

• Sizes: S-XXL

• MSRP: £89.99

• www.madison.cc

The trousers have a relaxed fit, without being too baggy. There's ample space around the knees for even the largest of pads (like Scott's old Grenade kneepads) and the crotch and bum area of the pants are made with a tough, thick and DWR-coated fabric that is designed to see off excessive rubbing and abrasion from mud and water. The knee and ankle areas are made from a Kevlar-infused material to help reduce wear. The three zipped pockets are big enough to stash keys or a phone, and Madison claim that one of the pockets is waterproof. Sizing wise, the medium pants fit were a good fit - I'm 5-feet 10-inches with a 30-inch waist and 29-inch leg, and weigh approximately 73kg with an athletic build. The trousers retail for £89.99 and are available in sizes from S to XXL.







Nice details like cuff straps help to stop your legs getting covered in mud and grime. Nice details like cuff straps help to stop your legs getting covered in mud and grime. The adjustable waistband means you can alter the fit for your shape. The adjustable waistband means you can alter the fit for your shape.





Performance



Living in the UK, the inevitability of riding in sloppy conditions is something that I now set my clocks by – when the weekend comes it's more of a surprise if it isn't raining. Fed up with the constant clean-up of both body, bikes and kit after every ride, I was on the lookout for something to help with damage limitation, reducing the amount of time I spent cleaning mud off my riding kit with a hose. I also spend most of my time riding 'trail' or 'enduro' so I need to be comfortable climbing as well as descending in my riding kit – something most of us can identify with. I've always shied away from riding with trousers because of heat concerns when pedalling up, but I shouldn't have.



The Zenith Trousers are a veritable bargain at just £89.99 for those looking to keep their legs clean and dry on long, wet and muddy rides. Priced less than some shorts from the fashion-focused brands, the technology on offer and convenience they provide mean the Zenith trousers have a host of good reasons to persuade you to invest in a pair. The trousers are exceptionally comfy despite the rugged exterior, especially if worn with a bib liner. Their fit and stretchy fabric means that there's ample room underneath for bulky kneepads without affecting your ability to pedal – they don't bunch up or pinch and there weren't any tight points around the knees or hips when pedalling seated.







The DWR-coating, even after many unforgivingly disgusting rides and washes, remained fully functional where it was most needed – on the thighs, crotch and bum panels. The trousers aren't waterproof, but they are water-resistant, so don't expect to be completely dry underneath. You can expect to forgo the horrible experience of feeling like you've been wearing a portable sauna, though – a common issue with most totally-waterproof trousers. Thanks to their breathability, light-weight feel and zipped vents, I struggled to overheat in the pants even when the temperature was approaching 16° C and the sun had (briefly) come out. At anything below this, you can be safe in the knowledge that you're very unlikely to get too hot unless you're spending your entire time climbing.







The adjustable waist straps proved to be invaluable when the trousers were totally covered in mud – the additional weight of a layer of slop caused them to sag. But, after a small adjustment, it was possible to keep the pants in the correct position. The velcro ankle cuffs also helped to keep mud and water away from my legs and socks and entering my shoes. You can open them up so that the trousers covers the top of your shoe or close them down so that they form a seal around your ankle to stop spray travelling upwards. The back of the waist is higher than the front which helps to stop mud and water splashing down the base of your back. The unobtrusive, black colour of means that they've resisted staining from mud and even after some really horrible, long, muddy grinds the fabric has not yet frayed, 'boggled' or deteriorated which hints at their quality.



The Zenith has become my go-to garment for any rides where I fear the trails will be wet and muddy. The mud protection on offer is exceptional considering how cool and light-weight they are. Your knee pads, socks, bib shorts and legs remain clean underneath their protective layer, significantly increasing the amount of time you can comfortably spend on the bike and reducing the hours you invest in the post-ride cleanup operation.







The zipped pockets are handy for keeping your essentials safe, but don't count on being able to store all of your worldly possessions in there - the pockets aren't cavernous. The zipped pockets are handy for keeping your essentials safe, but don't count on being able to store all of your worldly possessions in there - the pockets aren't cavernous.





Pinkbike's Take





Madion's Zenith is a truly impressive set of riding trousers for the price. Their performance, quality and intended use measure up to Madison's claims. So much so, if the trails are looking sloppy I wouldn't leave the house without them. — Alex Evans





