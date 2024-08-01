Madrone Launches Mail-In Derailleur Rebuild Service

PRESS RELEASE: Madrone Cycles
At Madrone Cycles, we're thrilled to introduce our new mail-in rebuild service for SRAM derailleurs. If you're having trouble with your derailleur or just want to upgrade it, this is a great option. Instead of having to buy a brand new unit, just send it to us and we'll fix it for you!
You set down your bike wrong. You smacked a rock you thought you’d cleared. Or you just don’t feel like it’s shifting as precisely as it used to. We’ve all been there – it’s really a matter of when, not if. And now you have to buy a whole new unit for $300 to $600.
But we thought there should be a better option. To fix it – and
improve it in the process.
Replacing your bent derailleur link with a Madrone link upgrades and improves your otherwise junked derailleur.
You not only don’t have to buy a whole new unit, but you gain improved durability, clean looks, and the ability to service and refresh for years to come.
Just as mountain bikers routinely have their forks and shocks shipped out for professional service, sending your derailleur to Madrone Cycles ensures your drivetrain is expertly restored and upgraded, keeping your bike running smoothly and reliably.
For a cost similar to Madrone’s popular derailleur link rebuild kits and tools, customers can now send in their derailleur to Madrone for a professional diagnosis and rebuild. The rebuild is customized to your desires – only upgrading as many parts as you want or need. Rebuilds are usually done same-day or next-day so you can get back on the trails soon.
Since our launch at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic
in Monterey CA, Madrone Cycles has received a flood of interest and orders from proud DIYers and mountain bike retailers. Madrone links and cages have saved countless derailleurs from the landfill in a few short months.
Derailleurs Supported:
• SRAM GX AXS Eagle
• SRAM X01 AXS Eagle
• SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle
• SRAM GX Mechanical Eagle
• SRAM X01 Mechanical Eagle
• SRAM XX1 Mechanical Eagle
AXS Eagle Pricing:
• Initial payment (covers shipping both ways): $18
• AXS links and bushings: $129 installed
• AXS pins: $32 installed
• AXS cage: $69 installed
• AXS pulleys: $30 installed
• Super shims: $6 installed
Mechanical Eagle Pricing:
• Initial payment (covers shipping both ways): $18
• Mechanical links and bushings: $99 installed
• Mechanical pins: $25 installed
• Mechanical cage: $49 installed
• Mechanical pulleys: $30 installed
• Super shims: $6 installed
With the right to repair at the core of our philosophy, our products are developed and tested on the epic mountain bike trails of Ashland, Oregon and are made from high-quality materials with tightly controlled tolerances for maximum performance.
Products and Services Mail-In Service:
Fast and professional repair and upgrade service for SRAM AXS Eagle and SRAM Mechanical Eagle mountain bike rear derailleurs.Madrone Links:
Upgrade your SRAM AXS Eagle or SRAM Mechanical Eagle derailleur with our durable, precise, CNC machined links. Rebuild kits, tools and instruction videos are all available for the home mechanic.Madrone Cages:
Built to take abuse, our derailleur cages protect your investment.
Each product is supported by detailed service videos, and our custom-designed specialty tools ensure you have the best possible service experience. We stand behind our products with a one-year warranty. And repairing your AXS unit benefits the environment by keeping electronic waste out of the landfill.
For more information visit Madrone Cycles
.
Follow Madrone Cycles on YouTube
and Instagram
Photos courtesy Madrone Cycles.