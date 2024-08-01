Madrone Launches Mail-In Derailleur Rebuild Service

PRESS RELEASE: Madrone Cycles

Derailleurs Supported:

• SRAM GX AXS Eagle

• SRAM X01 AXS Eagle

• SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle

• SRAM GX Mechanical Eagle

• SRAM X01 Mechanical Eagle

• SRAM XX1 Mechanical Eagle



AXS Eagle Pricing:

• Initial payment (covers shipping both ways): $18

• AXS links and bushings: $129 installed

• AXS pins: $32 installed

• AXS cage: $69 installed

• AXS pulleys: $30 installed

• Super shims: $6 installed



Mechanical Eagle Pricing:

• Initial payment (covers shipping both ways): $18

• Mechanical links and bushings: $99 installed

• Mechanical pins: $25 installed

• Mechanical cage: $49 installed

• Mechanical pulleys: $30 installed

• Super shims: $6 installed



