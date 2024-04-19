Madrone Cycles' SRAM Eagle Repair Kits & Prototype Derailleur

Parallelograms for 12-speed SRAM mechanical mechs. $95 USD. As well as AXS derailleurs. $110 USD.

Pin press tool. $45 USD. Tiny snap ring tool. $35 USD.

The replacement cage. That silver knuckle up top is all that modifies fit between the different models. $79 USD.

This grey plastic wing is what determines the pull ratio of a given drivetrain system. For instance, to swap from Shimano to SRAM, you'd simply replace this.

The parallelogram runs on cartridge bearings, to keep the alignment longer and resist wear as the mech cycles through shifts. This proto also features a hydraulic clutch.

B-tension, limits, and a big ol' cable pulley. Carbon fiber lower cage and solid jockey wheels.

Version one, as it stands.