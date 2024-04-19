Madrone Cycles' SRAM Eagle Repair Kits & Prototype Derailleur

Designing components from the ground up is hard. Designing components to fit within carefully constrained and geometrically exact spaces is even harder. Madrone Cycles is doing both of those, in pursuit of revitalizing old drivetrain components and improving upon the existing designs. Based in Ashland, Oregon, Madrone's founder Aaron is working full time on the project to bring the concept to market.
While his in-house derailleur design is in development, Aaron as been working on a series of repair items for existing SRAM AXS and Eagle derailleurs, to keep the very common 12-speed mechs up and running. Those repair items include replacement parallelograms, pins, pulley wheels, and lower cages, with a specific line of tools to help facilitate the repair process.
Many used and abused derailleurs of this sort suffer from bent and twisted lower cages, parallelogram structures that have fallen out of true, and bushings that have worn to the point where the derailleur struggles to hold a gear. Whether or not you've suffered this issue after seasons of use, it's great to see someone making small replacement parts and the tools to facilitate that work.
Madrone's set of tools make the process of disassembling and re-fitting these constituent parts much easier, and are meant to be affordable to the end consumer to allow for DIY repairs.
The repair items are an excellent idea and applicable to just about anybody who rides enough to wear out their gear, but the homebrew derailleur is the real centerpiece of the Madrone catalog. This design is still in development, and will undergo some significant changes before seeing market, but the finer details are already showing through.
This is essentially an agnostic 12-speed derailleur, meant to work with any of the current 12-speed systems out there, from SRAM to Shimano and anywhere in between. There are replaceable items that facilitate this, and allow for the different pull ratios and setup requirements of the different systems.
Obviously there are all the other constituent components to a given drivetrain (cassette, shifter, etc.), but this adaptability means the Madrone derailleur will be able to span those changes without any massive changes to its architecture.
The clutch mechanism in the Madrone derailleur is going to be reworked prior to release, as the current hydraulic clutch might not be up to Aaron's durability standards. Many details are sure to carry over though, such as the carbon fiber lower cage, the bearings in the upper assembly, and the oversized cable pulley.
To order repair kits, tools, and spare parts, head over to the Madrone website
. To keep up to date with the derailleur project, check out their Instagram
.
My cable actuated derailleurs never have such an issue and run strong season after season.
A base line ford sells for 20k new, why is a rolls Royce half a million?
There's houses that are entirely liveable for 100k, why are there 20 million mega mansions?
Pretty much all of the UK (except the south).
All this to say that this kit is well priced and seems to provide a more durable solution (plastic vs alloy) and one that is more bike shop friendly. Very cool to see the aftermarket come up with solutions that the mfg is failing to provide. I feel better about 250-400 dollar derailleurs if I know they are repairable and not disposable.
Is is, though? There are less questions about whether those constraints and geometries are appropriate, and the only real question is "Does it match and do the same thing?"
SRAM XX1 Derailleur - $675
Kogel Cage- $669
Color matched cage - $110
Color matched knuckle - $79
Totaling USD$ 1,533 so far - any other bougie bits that can fit on this??
Hitting it on a rock- not really priceless...
In my experience, the play that develops has not been from the tiny pivot bushings wearing, but rather from the pin loosening up where it’s pressed in. But maybe I’m weird?
I like the cut of his jib so I'd hate to see the project sued into oblivion.
I don’t see any mounted to T-Type. Can we expect to see one soon?
Snap ring tool: We 3D printed something you can get for $5, only costs 500% more.
Cool ideas, but why the need to recreate tools that already exist?