Madrone Cycles' SRAM Eagle Repair Kits & Prototype Derailleur

Apr 19, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Designing components from the ground up is hard. Designing components to fit within carefully constrained and geometrically exact spaces is even harder. Madrone Cycles is doing both of those, in pursuit of revitalizing old drivetrain components and improving upon the existing designs. Based in Ashland, Oregon, Madrone's founder Aaron is working full time on the project to bring the concept to market.

While his in-house derailleur design is in development, Aaron as been working on a series of repair items for existing SRAM AXS and Eagle derailleurs, to keep the very common 12-speed mechs up and running. Those repair items include replacement parallelograms, pins, pulley wheels, and lower cages, with a specific line of tools to help facilitate the repair process.

photo
Parallelograms for 12-speed SRAM mechanical mechs. $95 USD.
photo
As well as AXS derailleurs. $110 USD.

Many used and abused derailleurs of this sort suffer from bent and twisted lower cages, parallelogram structures that have fallen out of true, and bushings that have worn to the point where the derailleur struggles to hold a gear. Whether or not you've suffered this issue after seasons of use, it's great to see someone making small replacement parts and the tools to facilitate that work.

photo
Pin press tool. $45 USD.
photo
Tiny snap ring tool. $35 USD.

Madrone's set of tools make the process of disassembling and re-fitting these constituent parts much easier, and are meant to be affordable to the end consumer to allow for DIY repairs.

photo
The replacement cage. That silver knuckle up top is all that modifies fit between the different models. $79 USD.

photo
photo


The repair items are an excellent idea and applicable to just about anybody who rides enough to wear out their gear, but the homebrew derailleur is the real centerpiece of the Madrone catalog. This design is still in development, and will undergo some significant changes before seeing market, but the finer details are already showing through.

photo

This is essentially an agnostic 12-speed derailleur, meant to work with any of the current 12-speed systems out there, from SRAM to Shimano and anywhere in between. There are replaceable items that facilitate this, and allow for the different pull ratios and setup requirements of the different systems.

photo
This grey plastic wing is what determines the pull ratio of a given drivetrain system. For instance, to swap from Shimano to SRAM, you'd simply replace this.

Obviously there are all the other constituent components to a given drivetrain (cassette, shifter, etc.), but this adaptability means the Madrone derailleur will be able to span those changes without any massive changes to its architecture.

photo
The parallelogram runs on cartridge bearings, to keep the alignment longer and resist wear as the mech cycles through shifts. This proto also features a hydraulic clutch.

The clutch mechanism in the Madrone derailleur is going to be reworked prior to release, as the current hydraulic clutch might not be up to Aaron's durability standards. Many details are sure to carry over though, such as the carbon fiber lower cage, the bearings in the upper assembly, and the oversized cable pulley.

photo
B-tension, limits, and a big ol' cable pulley.
photo
Carbon fiber lower cage and solid jockey wheels.
photo
Version one, as it stands.

To order repair kits, tools, and spare parts, head over to the Madrone website. To keep up to date with the derailleur project, check out their Instagram.

