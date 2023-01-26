Video: Enter MTB Dreamland in 'Magic Feeling'

What would you choose if you could have one superpower?There are so many options to choose from: flying, being invisible, or even super-strength, but what if you could choose to have your dream trails appear right-in-front of you…anywhere, anytime?Sounds crazy to be passing on so many cool superpowers to choose this, right?For us, it’s simple: nothing beats the feeling of riding a fresh trail that you have imagined and built yourself — we love everything about it!From using your creativity and seeing a line appear in your imagination, to digging it out with your bare hands, shovels and pickaxes, and then finally being able to ride it.When your wheels touch that fresh dirt for the first time – it feels like riding on a cloud – or when you hit a jump perfectly – it feels like flying – and when you pick up speed and find your flow, it feels like a video game.And it doesn’t have to end there either. Building trails means leaving something for others to enjoy, making the world more fun, not just for you, but for everyone. And this is a true superpower!This is not reserved to superheroes or just pros.No matter what your level is, you can always progress.No matter where you are, you can get involved with your local trails associations to help build more trails.So go out there and explore! Make the world your playground, and discover new places, make new friends, ride new trails and find your magic feeling!