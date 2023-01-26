Video: Enter MTB Dreamland in 'Magic Feeling'

Jan 26, 2023
by SHIMANO  

What would you choose if you could have one superpower?

There are so many options to choose from: flying, being invisible, or even super-strength, but what if you could choose to have your dream trails appear right-in-front of you…anywhere, anytime?

Sounds crazy to be passing on so many cool superpowers to choose this, right?

For us, it’s simple: nothing beats the feeling of riding a fresh trail that you have imagined and built yourself — we love everything about it!

From using your creativity and seeing a line appear in your imagination, to digging it out with your bare hands, shovels and pickaxes, and then finally being able to ride it.

When your wheels touch that fresh dirt for the first time – it feels like riding on a cloud – or when you hit a jump perfectly – it feels like flying – and when you pick up speed and find your flow, it feels like a video game.

And it doesn’t have to end there either. Building trails means leaving something for others to enjoy, making the world more fun, not just for you, but for everyone. And this is a true superpower!

This is not reserved to superheroes or just pros.

No matter what your level is, you can always progress.

No matter where you are, you can get involved with your local trails associations to help build more trails.

So go out there and explore! Make the world your playground, and discover new places, make new friends, ride new trails and find your magic feeling!

















Posted In:
Videos Shimano


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Christopher Grice Joins Specialized Gen-S] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
114523 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2023
46557 views
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
46089 views
Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10
40268 views
The Myotragus Dorothea is a 200mm High Pivot Bike With a Gearbox
39294 views
We Surveyed 152 of the World's Best Pro Mountain Bikers - Welcome to Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2023
34740 views
First Look: 5DEV's Titanium Chainring Promises 3x the Durability
32063 views
Video: Pre-Season Testing of Intense's M279 HP6 Prototype
30736 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 What if you were in front of the guy making the trail appear? Talk about riding blind! A switchback would be devastating
  • 4 0
 That was refreshing.
  • 1 0
 nice concept and blenki got steeze





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.033980
Mobile Version of Website