Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island

Made a little mistake yesterday riding my bike and managed to snap the big bone in my leg and cracked the pelvis a bit! I would have to say this is the most pain I have ever experienced in my life but with the help of @markwallacebike @mckay_vezina Ian Wallace and the Cowichan emergency services I’m doing all good today! Got some TI hardware in there now holding everything back together and I’m gonna keep it positive while I get better !!! — Magnus Manson