Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island

May 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Magnus Manson was riding with Mark Wallace and McKay Vezina on Vancouver Island yesterday when a mistake during the ride landed him in the hospital with a broken leg and cracked pelvis.


bigquotesMade a little mistake yesterday riding my bike and managed to snap the big bone in my leg and cracked the pelvis a bit! I would have to say this is the most pain I have ever experienced in my life but with the help of @markwallacebike @mckay_vezina Ian Wallace and the Cowichan emergency services I’m doing all good today! Got some TI hardware in there now holding everything back together and I’m gonna keep it positive while I get better !!!Magnus Manson


You don't need to be a doctor to tell something's not right here.

We've reached out to Magnus for more details on what happened and are wishing him all the best with his recovery.

Magnus Manson


23 Comments

  • 27 0
 Suboptimal way to get new titanium hardware Frown
  • 17 4
 Bong to stop the pain
  • 9 0
 Wow that xray is something else...christ a broken femur is scary. Heal up, I'm glad things seem relatively OK.
  • 5 0
 Nasty stuff. Met Magnus last year at the national champs in Canada, super chill, down to earth guy and even went for a lap together. Healing vibes bro!
  • 2 0
 Met Magnus earlier this year at a local dh shuttle trail, I was doing the hike a bike and saw him and his group pretty much pinned every time they passed. Out of breath and resting at my car he walked up and asked me if I wanted a ride up. Briefly shot the shit with him on the way to the top and I have to say he is one cool cat. Sucks that he's hurt, but I can easily understand the injury after seeing the speeds these guys were traveling at. No joke. Heal up man and see you on the hill again...
  • 3 0
 Holy F that is a high energy fracture. Must have been pinned and hit a tree or maybe his frame or something? Ouch man, but bones heal and he is young; he'll be back.
  • 1 0
 That's a horrible break Just bc I think ortho docs are pretty genius, I like the post op extras, not to be morbid
  • 2 0
 I snapped my femur in 2 places in 2006. No other pain I've ever experienced comes close to that. Heal up soon man and stay focused on that day when you get back on your bike.
  • 1 0
 Wowza. Stay strong buddy. You will be back to 100% sooner than you think.
  • 2 0
 Healing vibes and a quick recovery my man.
  • 2 0
 Keep ur head up man, bones will heal fast.
  • 2 0
 Oh no. Heal up
  • 2 0
 Get better soon
