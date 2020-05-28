Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island

Magnus Manson was riding with Mark Wallace and McKay Vezina on Vancouver Island yesterday when a mistake during the ride landed him in the hospital with a broken leg and cracked pelvis.
|Made a little mistake yesterday riding my bike and managed to snap the big bone in my leg and cracked the pelvis a bit! I would have to say this is the most pain I have ever experienced in my life but with the help of @markwallacebike @mckay_vezina Ian Wallace and the Cowichan emergency services I’m doing all good today! Got some TI hardware in there now holding everything back together and I’m gonna keep it positive while I get better !!!—Magnus Manson
You don't need to be a doctor to tell something's not right here.
We've reached out to Magnus for more details on what happened and are wishing him all the best with his recovery.
23 Comments
This is the exact reason I’ve been taking it easy on trails and not been going anywhere crazy where this can happen.
Either way, heal up quick Magnus!
COVID IS OVER
(jkjkjk, but seriously, it’s mostly not an issue in almost all area)
Post a Comment