Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer

I wish I could be at nationals on my bike today, but the universe has other plans.



Yesterday I was diagnosed with White Blood Cell Cancer (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) it’s taken about a month of tests and specialists appointments to finally receive the concrete answer. Only the last two weeks have been uncomfortable, the time beyond the two weeks was just weird. I felt exhausted, I knew something was off but it was simple enough to put blame on the travel or the racing or the training.



It’s tough to get such heavy news as a young kid for sure but as far as cancers go this one doesn’t sound to be too hard to beat and all the doctors are confident things should all work out!



Going to be taking some time off to receive treatment over the next little while but looking to get back on my bike as soon as the body allows, shouldn’t be too long!



Thank you to the companies and people who support me through the thick and thin, it’s been a real rough few years but the mental toughness all these struggles have brought into my life will only make me that much more resilient to challenges I'll face in the future.



Wish I could be out there doing my thing this weekend/summer but I hope everyone else will get after it for me!! — Magnus Manson