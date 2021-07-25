Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer

Canadian World Cup downhill racer Magnus Manson has announced he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer of the white blood cells that mainly affects people in their 20s or the elderly and men are slightly more affected than women. The cancer causes B-lymphocytes to start to multiply in an abnormal way and begin to collect in certain parts of the lymphatic system, such as the lymph nodes, which makes the patient more vulnerable to infection.
Magnus said he knew something had been off for a while and he began consulting doctors around a month ago. However, in the past two weeks he has been exhausted and doctors were able to give him a concrete diagnosis after a series of tests and specialist appointments. Magnus will begin treatment as soon as possible and his specialists are confident he will be able to make a full recovery and be back riding when his body allows.
|I wish I could be at nationals on my bike today, but the universe has other plans.
Yesterday I was diagnosed with White Blood Cell Cancer (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) it’s taken about a month of tests and specialists appointments to finally receive the concrete answer. Only the last two weeks have been uncomfortable, the time beyond the two weeks was just weird. I felt exhausted, I knew something was off but it was simple enough to put blame on the travel or the racing or the training.
It’s tough to get such heavy news as a young kid for sure but as far as cancers go this one doesn’t sound to be too hard to beat and all the doctors are confident things should all work out!
Going to be taking some time off to receive treatment over the next little while but looking to get back on my bike as soon as the body allows, shouldn’t be too long!
Thank you to the companies and people who support me through the thick and thin, it’s been a real rough few years but the mental toughness all these struggles have brought into my life will only make me that much more resilient to challenges I'll face in the future.
Wish I could be out there doing my thing this weekend/summer but I hope everyone else will get after it for me!!—Magnus Manson
Magnus would like to pass on an extended thank you to his sponsors, family, friends and the mountain bike community that has been overwhelmingly supportive after he posted the news. We wish Magnus all the best in his battle with the disease and hope to see him fully recovered and back on his bike soon. We will keep you updated of Magnus' progress as he goes through his treatment.
