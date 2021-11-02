Magnus Manson Fights Cancer with GoFundMe Challenge

In July 2021, just over a year after shattering his femur in a training accident, Mangus Manson announced to the mountain bike world that he was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma
and started a GoFundMe fundraiser dubbed Conquer Your Challenge
. All contributions go straight to the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation
to help aspiring Canadian cyclists reach their goals.
The idea behind the challenge is to make a donation and use physical activity to overcome adversity. The 2018 Canadian National Downhill Champion began a 6-month treatment schedule in August, using ABVD chemotherapy twice a month. Although it has put a damper on his racing for now, he is still able to attend casual rides and participated in events, like the Steve Smith Memorial DH BC Cup, using mountain biking as a tool to battle cancer.
|I don't want cancer to define my life. I want cancer to help teach me more about myself and what I am actually able to overcome and change despite the mental and physical challenges pulling against me. When I get through the task of removing cancer from my body, I have no doubts I will be smarter and stronger than I was before. I want everyone facing adversity in their life to never give up, appreciate what they have, and always have a goal that's just a bit uncomfortable to fight towards. Be resilient. - Mangus Manson
Being the tenacious human he is, Magnus set his sights on completing a triple crown ride for his goal, up and down three mountains, and has proposed challenges such as running 10 km, swimming thirty pool laps, taking a 15-minute ice bath, or simply walking up a nearby hiking trail. He asks to share the link to his GoFundMe page if you can't donate. If you can donate, write in the comment section of the page and leave a short description of the completed activity. Furthermore, he would love to hear firsthand from each person about how reaching that goal made them feel, who they're doing it for, and what they learned. You can use the hashtag #ConquerYourChallenge
to follow other peoples progress.
|I want to inspire and encourage others from November 4th - November 7th to get out, set a goal, and overcome the challenges they have to face, mentally, physically, emotionally. I will be doing a Triple Crown bike ride (Ride up and down three different mountains in one area without any motorized transport) on one of the days. For me the timing of this ride between treatments is crucial for my energy and staying strong enough for treatment the following Monday, so I have given myself and everyone else a window to do this in. In the past we have done 5 crown rides, but given the toll chemo has taken on my long distance endurance, my goal of 3 mountains will give me something to push hard to reach! I welcome others to join me on my ride but also encourage everyone to set a goal for themselves doing something they are most passionate about!
