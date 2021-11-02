Magnus Manson Fights Cancer with GoFundMe Challenge

I want to inspire and encourage others from November 4th - November 7th to get out, set a goal, and overcome the challenges they have to face, mentally, physically, emotionally. I will be doing a Triple Crown bike ride (Ride up and down three different mountains in one area without any motorized transport) on one of the days. For me the timing of this ride between treatments is crucial for my energy and staying strong enough for treatment the following Monday, so I have given myself and everyone else a window to do this in. In the past we have done 5 crown rides, but given the toll chemo has taken on my long distance endurance, my goal of 3 mountains will give me something to push hard to reach! I welcome others to join me on my ride but also encourage everyone to set a goal for themselves doing something they are most passionate about!