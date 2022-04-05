Magnus Manson Still Battling Cancer After 12 Rounds of Chemo

Magnus Manson has shared that despite 12 rounds of chemotherapy, his Hodgkins lymphoma is still present and he will need to undergo further chemotherapy treatment.
After originally learning he had cancer last July
, Manson underwent six months of chemotherapy treatments through the fall and winter. In late January, he received the crushing news that he still hadn't beat the disease. Despite the devastating news, he headed to Costa Rica
shortly after to race and enjoy the sun with friends. He initially thought he'd begin chemo again on March 1st, but after a scan his doctor said he'd be happy to give him another month before starting chemo, which allowed him to compete at the World Cup in Lourdes.
Throughout the last eight months, not only has he undergone treatment, but he's started the Conquer Your Challenge
campaign in support of the Stevie Smith Foundation to encourage riders to face their own adversity as he faces his.
He's currently planning to start another round of chemotherapy in April and will receive a bone marrow transplant later in the summer.
|2 months ago I was told I had not beaten my cancer after 12 rounds of chemo. Hearing I STILL had cancer was like ripping the scab off a gigantic wound.
I worked so hard to stay as strong and healthy as I could through the first treatments and hearing those words again made all that work feel like it was for nothing.
It took less time to get motivated again after being told the second time at least. Shortly after I was off to Costa Rica to just enjoy the sun and ride bikes with friends. It was an insane bonus that the racing went really well too. A week later I got home, getting ready to start my planned chemo on March 1st and after a check up scan the doctor said he would be happy giving me another month before starting chemo, so I took it.
I found myself having to re-motivate again and get to that competitive headspace. I was starting to feel more and more emotionally drained, as well as more tired and sore. Some of the tumours in my chest have been growing and making life a little physically painful as well as a shitty visual reminder of what’s going on inside me.
Sitting in the start gate for my quali run I just wanted to ride my best. I didn’t have the endurance and strength I would have liked but I tried as hard as I could for as long as I could. Cancer is really good at stealing your energy.
As a racer I was super upset, but as a human being I am just grateful to spend all this time now doing the thing I enjoy most in the world with all the support I could ask for from so many amazing people.
The plan is to start chemo mid April for a few months to prepare for a bone marrow transplant sometime around July-August. I will be doing everything I can to properly finish this chapter of my life, as well as trying to have fun and ride my bike as much as I can while I go through all this.
Thank you everyone for the support while I struggle a bit through this time, not the way I would have written my story but I’m realizing life’s way to short to not do the things that you care about.
I’m not giving up.
#f*ckcancer—Magnus Manson
We are gutted to see hear the news that his battle with cancer isn't over and wish him all the best in his treatment and recovery.
