Magped Launches the New Sport2 Magnetic Pedal

Feb 14, 2021
by magpedNA  


Press Release: Magped North America


Magped’s new Sport2 magnetic pedals offer the perfect compromise between flat and clip-in pedals to provide the rider with the same game-changing benefits of the original Sport model with a stronger lighter body and more colours to choose from.

“At Magped, we are constantly innovating and listening to our customers’ needs,” said Magped North America CEO Rick Hopp, “We designed our original Sport magnetic pedals for riders who wanted the grip and added efficiency that clip-ins provide, but the peace of mind that flats give when you need to easily detach anytime. The new Sport2 magnetic pedal delivers all this and more in a stronger and lighter CNC cut aluminum pedal with an improved three-bearing system. As an added bonus, they are now available in a number of new colours to ensure our riders can coordinate their Magpeds with their setup.”

Complete your ride with the Sport2 in your favourite colour.

High-quality flat pedal made from light CNC cut aluminum with a CrMo spindle.


Magped Sport2 Details:

Details:

• Stronger: Sport2 pedals will provide the rider with up to 38kg of pulling strength. Different strength magnets can be interchanged to suit riders needs.
• Lighter: High-quality flat pedal made from light CNC cut aluminum with a CrMo spindle.
• Weight per pair with magnets:420g - 458g depending on magnet strength
• Adjustable: High-performance neodymium magnet is adjustable in height via an integrated polymer damper unit and adjustment screw.
• Shoe plate included: Made of rust-resistant coated steel, resistant to dirt and compatible with all SPD bike shoes
• Dimensions: length = 104mm, width = 92mm, height =18mm
• Colours: Now available in dark grey, orange, green and pink
• Price: $115-$130 US


The Sport2 is available now at www.magped.us or contact us at office@magped.us. For more information click here.

22 Comments

  • 7 1
 I honestly would love to try them. I tried riding clips, but it did not work for me.
  • 2 0
 Have you tried, trying again?
  • 3 0
 Since the late 90's I've seen this idea rehashed over and over again. "Magnetic pedals! The future! Game changer!"

I'm my nearly 25 years on a mountain bike not once have I seen anyone actually using these.
  • 2 0
 I’ve recently started riding flats after hundreds of years on SPDs and while my mind wanders I’ve dreamed of something like this.

Couple of issues with these, single sided and only a few pins coupled with SPD shoe’s lack of grip and rubber density designed for having pins shoved into it. Probably making them a bit more of a recreational solution.

Also, dry trails? What’s that?
  • 2 0
 I always feel like my feet aren't quite where I want them riding flats, so I'd love a way of making sure they were always in the same position. But I'm pretty sure this isn't the solution (especially with a nice layer of mud getting between the magnet and the shoe...)
  • 1 0
 That's funny cause I also am very particular on foot position, but i always feel like I need to adjust my clip position. flats let me move my feet around without stopping and tweaking screws.
  • 2 0
 Good to see both them and that 170mm enduro being used to their full potential. Wonder if they've considered the health benefits too, they should team up with the companies who sell your gran revitalising/5g shielding bracelets.
  • 3 0
 But the Magnet is at different ends of the pedal depending on which way is pointing up?? That's gotta feel weird. ( Weirder..)
  • 1 0
 Definitely seems like it would be a bit discombobulating. I get antsy when I feel one cleat is 5mm forward or aft of the other. This would be like 5cm!
  • 1 0
 Upon closer inspection, it appears the magnet is only on one side of the pedal.
  • 3 2
 No, really, guys! I know it's been a completely stupid idea for years - for very obvious reasons to anyone who rides bikes and understands how magnets work. But THIS TIME, it's totally going to work.
  • 2 0
 The best thing about Magpeds is finishing a ride and finding old coins, musket balls, and ancient iron artifacts attached to the bottom of your pedals.
  • 1 1
 I think this is very perspective. Using magnets to get off complexity of clipless pedals, and avoid need in ultra sharp and traumatic spikes of flat pedals can become new standart, like droppers and clutch derailleur.
  • 1 0
 whats wrong with regular flat pedals? i feel like its trying to solve a problem that doesnt really exist.
once u get used to flats, pedal strikes are pretty rare
  • 1 0
 I can imagine if I had them I would have all sorts of things attached to them, keys, hair clips... it would be a nightmare
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but did you see that they are resistant to dirt !!! What even is this cutting edge technology
  • 1 0
 Love the no bikes sign on the post.
  • 1 0
 Coming to a park bench near you! But I would quite like to try them...
  • 1 0
 I’m not convinced these will catch on
  • 1 0
 Yet I feel attracted to them.
  • 1 0
 Is too soon for April fool!
  • 1 0
 Resistant to dirt, now that’s ground breaking

Post a Comment



