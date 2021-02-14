Magped Launches the New Sport2 Magnetic Pedal

Details:



• Stronger: Sport2 pedals will provide the rider with up to 38kg of pulling strength. Different strength magnets can be interchanged to suit riders needs.

• Lighter: High-quality flat pedal made from light CNC cut aluminum with a CrMo spindle.

• Weight per pair with magnets:420g - 458g depending on magnet strength

• Adjustable: High-performance neodymium magnet is adjustable in height via an integrated polymer damper unit and adjustment screw.

• Shoe plate included: Made of rust-resistant coated steel, resistant to dirt and compatible with all SPD bike shoes

• Dimensions: length = 104mm, width = 92mm, height =18mm

• Colours: Now available in dark grey, orange, green and pink

• Price: $115-$130 US

