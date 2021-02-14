Magped Launches the New Sport2 Magnetic Pedal

Press Release: Magped North America
Magped’s new Sport2 magnetic pedals offer the perfect compromise between flat and clip-in pedals to provide the rider with the same game-changing benefits of the original Sport model with a stronger lighter body and more colours to choose from.
“At Magped, we are constantly innovating and listening to our customers’ needs,” said Magped North America CEO Rick Hopp, “We designed our original Sport magnetic pedals for riders who wanted the grip and added efficiency that clip-ins provide, but the peace of mind that flats give when you need to easily detach anytime. The new Sport2 magnetic pedal delivers all this and more in a stronger and lighter CNC cut aluminum pedal with an improved three-bearing system. As an added bonus, they are now available in a number of new colours to ensure our riders can coordinate their Magpeds with their setup.”
High-quality flat pedal made from light CNC cut aluminum with a CrMo spindle.Magped Sport2 Details:
Complete your ride with the Sport2 in your favourite colour.
Details:
• Stronger: Sport2 pedals will provide the rider with up to 38kg of pulling strength. Different strength magnets can be interchanged to suit riders needs.
• Lighter: High-quality flat pedal made from light CNC cut aluminum with a CrMo spindle.
• Weight per pair with magnets:420g - 458g depending on magnet strength
• Adjustable: High-performance neodymium magnet is adjustable in height via an integrated polymer damper unit and adjustment screw.
• Shoe plate included: Made of rust-resistant coated steel, resistant to dirt and compatible with all SPD bike shoes
• Dimensions: length = 104mm, width = 92mm, height =18mm
• Colours: Now available in dark grey, orange, green and pink
• Price: $115-$130 US
The Sport2 is available now at www.magped.us or contact us at office@magped.us. For more information click here
.
22 Comments
I'm my nearly 25 years on a mountain bike not once have I seen anyone actually using these.
Couple of issues with these, single sided and only a few pins coupled with SPD shoe’s lack of grip and rubber density designed for having pins shoved into it. Probably making them a bit more of a recreational solution.
Also, dry trails? What’s that?
once u get used to flats, pedal strikes are pretty rare
Post a Comment