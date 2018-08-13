FIRST LOOK

Magped's Magnetic Pedal - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 13, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Magped magnetic pedal


Magnetic pedals aren't a new idea - they've been done before and never really took off - but Magped's version includes a few nifty tricks that are worth taking a look at. But before that, it needs to be clear that Magped doesn't intend for their magnetic pedal to be a replacement for clipless or even someone's platform pedals, but rather as a third choice that might make sense for some riders.

The Sport AL15 looks a lot like a normal platform pedal, but there's a round magnet bolted to just one side of the body, essentially making them a single-sided pedal. Because the magnet is only on one side, the pedal should always rotate so that the magnetic side is facing up and towards the rider. The neodymium magnet itself is available in three different strengths, starting with 100N, then 150N and 200N, and you can swap them out as needed.

Magped recommends that younger, lighter riders should start with the 100N magnets that will hold the rider's feet in place until they surpass 10kg of pulling force. The 150N and 200N magnets each require, you guessed it, 15kg and 20kg of pulling force before letting go.
Magped magnetic pedal
Magped also sells the pins separately.


Magped magnetic pedal
The magnets are bolted to a flexible bushing that lets them move slightly.


They have another trick up their sleeve, too, with the magnets being mounted on a flexible polymer bushing that lets them move around slightly. Why do that? Because it creates a bit of natural-feeling float in every direction that lets your foot find it's most comfortable position.

The cleat, which can be bolted to any SPD-compatible shoe, is pretty much just a thin piece of steel that sits into the recessed cleat cavity of the outsole. The magnets sit just proud the pedal body, and shims under the cleat are used to make sure that the magnet hits the cleat just as the pedal's pins hit the sole of your shoe.


Magped magnetic pedal
Magped magnetic pedal
Only one side gets a magnet, but the opposite side can be used as a normal platform pedal, especially because the flat cleat sits up in the shoe's recess.


The Sport AL15 weighs a claimed 474-grams and retails for $130 USD. Magped is also working on two other versions: The 360-gram (for a pair) Flow will have a CNC aluminum body, titanium spindle, more robust bearings, and a stronger single magnet; the downhill and enduro Vortex pedal will sport a magnet on each side, Chromoly spindle, and an extruded body.

17 Comments

  • + 11
 I’m betting these pedals will be polarizing.
  • + 3
 I can see positives and negatives to them.
  • + 1
 That was a positively repulsive pun. Wink
  • + 1
 I'm not "positive" about that
  • + 1
 I don't find them attractive
  • + 1
 @Zaff: on that point, surely the other side of the pedal will push your feet away!!???
  • + 5
 will you be doing a test ride and review on this? super curious.
  • + 1
 no...why...just give them 130 bucks Smile
  • + 1
 I am actually intrigued by these, as someone who would love to ride clips and has tried, but just can’t seem to get the positioning right for where I’m comfortable placing my feet. These seem like they would allow a bit more freedom for foot placement then clipless cleats.
  • + 1
 I'm down. One time I got hardware store magnets and glued them to My shoe and pedal. Surprisingly, didn't work that well
  • + 1
 If I get these, can I stick my bike to the refrigerator?
  • + 1
 Or a rubberized supermagnet in the shoe insteadSmile
  • + 2
 false
  • + 0
 I'm just here for the ICP references.
  • + 0
 Wtf
  • + 0
 Y tho?
  • + 2
 Well I for one, could use these. I have a hard time getting correct footplacement on my flats.
Because I have limited movement, strength and feeling left in my right leg, due to nerve damage, arthritis etc. in my lower back.

So this would take "finding" my pedals out of the equation, without the scary moments associated with clipless, which I almost can't clip out of Razz

Anyway, I know this is a very specific set of disabilities. But this would work for some people Smile

Post a Comment



