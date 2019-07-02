MagSuck's Chainring Uses Magnets to Prevent Dropped Chains

Jul 2, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Magnets seem to be creeping into mountain biking at the moment. There are two pedal brands (that we know of) using them for a halfway house between clips and flats; bottle holders that use magnets for a quicker release and even a Canyon concept bike making use of magnets for suspension.

The latest to throw their hat into this ring is the brand MagSuck. Since the advent of narrow wide chainrings, dropping chains are certainly less common these days however, for those that are still having issues or still begrudgingly use a chainguide, this could be an attractive solution.


Based out of China, MagSuck produce a chainring that uses small magnets between each tooth to keep the chain firmly in place. MagSuck goes so far as to make the claim it will fully eliminate chain drops. The brand also claims that there is reduced chain noise when using the ring as the chain shakes around less and finally that there shouldn't be any loss of power as you crank the pedals.
MagSuck details

Material 7075 T6 aluminum
Options RaceFace Cinch, SRAM GXP, M8000, 104BCD
Weight 67-70 grams
Price USD $69.50-$89.50

The MagSuck ring has a claimed weight of 67 grams for a 32 tooth ring, which is about on par with a more conventional chainring thanks to the holes drilled into the ring to insert the magnets. Plus if it means you can ditch a chain guide, then you're cutting that weight as well.


MagSuck sell the chainring worldwide for USD $69.50-$89.50 depending on what model. They also sell a full crankset if someone wants to do more of an overhaul on their drivetrain.

More info here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Chainrings Magsuck


46 Comments

  • + 14
 The people who will buy this, will tell you that they bought it without you asking for it..
  • + 3
 The vegans of the bike world
  • + 3
 Yeah those fools...they'll never be able to descend a volcano without serious performance issues. Its all short-sighted if you ask me.
  • + 12
 Thanks to narrow/wide i haven‘t dropt a chain in like 2 years, don‘t think i‘ll need this
  • + 4
 And i mean dropped lol
  • + 1
 I've been on narrow/wide since they first came out, I have dropped less chains, but still enough to run chain guides on all my bikes.
Rocky and rooty trails that shake out your tooth fillings, still drop chains, even with narrow/wide.
  • + 10
 This is quite...attractive
  • + 4
 Well Gary , Opinion seems to be a polarised about this new ring
  • + 1
 magnets...
  • + 9
 Magnets, how do they work?
  • + 7
 Patiently waiting for the MegaSuck version to come out
  • + 2
 I felt the same, if it does it's job on retention then it'll struggle to let go as well surely
  • + 4
 "MagSuck it will fully eliminate chain drops ***"
*** when used in conjunction with clutch derailleur proper tensioned brand new chain and sprocket"
  • + 6
 Fail to see the attraction....
  • + 4
 I have no doubt it sucks, but does it swallow? I'll show myself out.
  • + 1
 I can't remember if it's the same brand, but a couple of years ago someone was flogging these on Facebook. It didn't seem to gain much traction, personally I don't think I've dropped a chain in a couple of years.
  • + 1
 You surely wanted to say "did not seem to gain much retension", didn't you?
  • + 1
 @Tamasz: I was sure there was a pun in there somewhere, but it's too early....
  • + 1
 Not sure that I would want that chainring, but the cranks actually look pretty decent. They are only 541 grams and have a standard 24mm spindle with a direct mount chainring. I'd take a set of crankarms for 58 bucks.
  • + 1
 Is the Suck-part of the MagSuck name pointing to all the chainsucks you'll get?

Haven't had a chainsuck since the days of tripple chainrings, seems about time to start having them again.
  • + 3
 What next? Magnets in grips and steel plates in gloves?
  • + 2
 Magnets on the trail and in the tires.
  • + 1
 Sounds like a great idea for injures racers, less crazy than having their hand taped to the handlebars. Some use velcro though, which could be better. Coudn we have velcro on chainring too? That would certainly drop the noise further.
  • + 1
 What about magnet-assisted brakes? No wear, no fading, harder to shoplift
  • + 2
 When your chainrings covered in fine metal shavings that you have to pressure wash to remove. Youll regret this purchase.
  • + 8
 You’ve got to stop riding in those CNC workshops.
  • + 3
 Magsuck. Everything you need to know about it is in the name.
  • + 2
 This has to be a joke. MAGSUCC? Who names this shit!
  • + 1
 Let me guess... there also going to bring an electromagnet version out for e-bikes? You herd it here first!
  • + 1
 ...and a software which mag-sucks the upper chain and Mag-spit the lower....is that a motor?
  • + 1
 They haven't even put any shaping into the narrow-wide machining.
Magsuck.... **Not suitable for mud riding**
  • + 2
 I personally run MagsSuckLess just because they suck less.
  • - 1
 There will be a loss of power for sure, as you need more force to seperate the chain from the ring. For gravity use it could be ok.
  • + 2
 LOL no.
  • + 2
 It‘s the most stupid idea I‘ve seen in years, which goes a long way in the MTB industry.
  • + 4
 For each link moving away from the ring there's one moving towards it and the forces should balance on average.
  • + 1
 I feel a real connection to this product even without seeing its power...
  • + 1
 and here I am thinking it sucks!
  • + 1
 Hmmm wonder how much power loss it suffers..
  • + 1
 The start to an evolution of magnetic motors..... the ebike revolution
  • + 1
 A few issues to iron out.
  • + 1
 Regular maintenance is free, and does a lot more than keep your chain on.
  • + 1
 Over engineering at its finest.
  • + 1
 Wouldn't the chain ring eventually get covered in tiny metal filings?
  • + 1
 Haha PB I almost fell for July fools ... uhh wait
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



