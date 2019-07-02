MagSuck's Chainring Uses Magnets to Prevent Dropped Chains

Based out of China, MagSuck produce a chainring that uses small magnets between each tooth to keep the chain firmly in place. MagSuck goes so far as to make the claim it will fully eliminate chain drops. The brand also claims that there is reduced chain noise when using the ring as the chain shakes around less and finally that there shouldn't be any loss of power as you crank the pedals.



MagSuck details



Material 7075 T6 aluminum

Options RaceFace Cinch, SRAM GXP, M8000, 104BCD

Weight 67-70 grams

Price USD $69.50-$89.50

