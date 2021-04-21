Magura Announces Limited Yellow Edition of MT8 & MT7 Raceline Series Brakes

Apr 21, 2021
by D. Voss  


PRESS RELEASE: Magura

MAGURA RACELINE EDITIONS NOW AVAILABLE IN LIMITED QUANTITIES
You can now get your hands on one of these limited Raceline brakes for the start of the 2021 racing season! To all intents and purposes, they're reserved for officially sponsored athletes - but MAGURA is now offering a new edition of the special MT8 and MT7 Raceline series.



Ever since Bart Brentjens won the very first Olympic mountain bike race in Atlanta in 1996, the neon-coloured brakes from MAGURA have been synonymous with pure racing sport! More than two decades have passed since Bart had his first HS33 RACELINE, followed by a yellow GUSTAV M and an MT7 today. These brakes are all still closely linked by one overriding passion – the fight to gain seconds. Nowadays it’s the downhill stars Loic Bruni and Danny Hart or cross-country athletes like Elisabeth Brandau and Yana Belomoina who are pushing their personal boundaries anew with the famous MAGURA neon yellow and aiming to attain the Number 1 position on the winners’ podium! #racingisyellow



MT8 RACELINE
Perfect for cross-country and marathon competitions: super light thanks to the Carbotecture SL housing and an optimal braking feel due to its ergonomic 1-finger HC Carbon lever blade. Trusted by the professionals!

BRAKE MASTER Carbotecture SL
LEVER BLADE 1-finger HC Carbon
PISTONS 2
DESIGN raceline yellow
WEIGHT 195 g
RRP 599,80 €
(brake set excl. rotors & adapters)

MT7 RACELINE
The clearly defined bite point and maximum braking power make it the first choice for gravity pilots.
The 1-Finger HC lever blade modulates the enormous braking power as and when required.

BRAKE MASTER Carbotecture SL
LEVER BLADE 1-finger HC
PISTONS 4
DESIGN raceline yellow
WEIGHT 255 g
RRP 479,80 €
(brake set excl. rotors & adapters)
ALSO AVAILABLE ONLINE

To start off the season, MAGURA is offering a limited edition of its yellow brakes to all bikers. In addition to the familiar option of purchasing from MAGURA Pro Shop dealers in Europe, customers can now also order Raceline brakes online via Click & Collect. There are no shipping costs. Customers can pick up the items and pay for them at the dealer of their choice. For more information visit maguracc.com.

Please note: This edition is only available in Europe. The models cannot be purchased in the U.S.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Brakes Magura


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
80609 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
55478 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
50070 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
50048 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
49055 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
48741 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
47694 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
44297 views

13 Comments

  • 8 0
 Right now even a normal serial bike or component is like limited edition. Overpriced and hard to get.
  • 5 0
 Breaking news: manufacturer announces that a tiny piece of plastic is a new color
  • 6 1
 these would look fantastic on that gold pole...
  • 4 0
 How about a more solid bleedport/lever instead of fancy colors?
  • 1 0
 But they won't match my bike Frown
  • 1 0
 Buy ohlins suspension then you’ll have a good yellow theme to match Wink
  • 1 1
 note to self. If you are going make the first comment, check your spelling!! ma=man
  • 3 1
 Sorry mate, but buttmonkey5000 beat you to it, anyway
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to see their "discreet fit-all" unlimited edition.
  • 1 1
 Are they going to leak straight out of the box, just like my MT5s and three warranty replacements I've gotten? Just asking.
  • 1 0
 that's weird. Haven't had a single issue with my MT5s
  • 1 0
 You da ma Bart.
  • 1 0
 My favorite color is ham

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009024
Mobile Version of Website