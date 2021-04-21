Magura Announces Limited Yellow Edition of MT8 & MT7 Raceline Series Brakes

PRESS RELEASE: Magura

MAGURA RACELINE EDITIONS NOW AVAILABLE IN LIMITED QUANTITIES

Ever since Bart Brentjens won the very first Olympic mountain bike race in Atlanta in 1996, the neon-coloured brakes from MAGURA have been synonymous with pure racing sport! More than two decades have passed since Bart had his first HS33 RACELINE, followed by a yellow GUSTAV M and an MT7 today. These brakes are all still closely linked by one overriding passion – the fight to gain seconds. Nowadays it’s the downhill stars Loic Bruni and Danny Hart or cross-country athletes like Elisabeth Brandau and Yana Belomoina who are pushing their personal boundaries anew with the famous MAGURA neon yellow and aiming to attain the Number 1 position on the winners’ podium! #racingisyellow



MT8 RACELINE

BRAKE MASTER Carbotecture SL

LEVER BLADE 1-finger HC Carbon

PISTONS 2

DESIGN raceline yellow

WEIGHT 195 g

RRP 599,80 €

(brake set excl. rotors & adapters)



MT7 RACELINE

BRAKE MASTER Carbotecture SL

LEVER BLADE 1-finger HC

PISTONS 4

DESIGN raceline yellow

WEIGHT 255 g

RRP 479,80 €

(brake set excl. rotors & adapters)



ALSO AVAILABLE ONLINE

You can now get your hands on one of these limited Raceline brakes for the start of the 2021 racing season! To all intents and purposes, they're reserved for officially sponsored athletes - but MAGURA is now offering a new edition of the special MT8 and MT7 Raceline series.Perfect for cross-country and marathon competitions: super light thanks to the Carbotecture SL housing and an optimal braking feel due to its ergonomic 1-finger HC Carbon lever blade. Trusted by the professionals!The clearly defined bite point and maximum braking power make it the first choice for gravity pilots.The 1-Finger HC lever blade modulates the enormous braking power as and when required.To start off the season, MAGURA is offering a limited edition of its yellow brakes to all bikers. In addition to the familiar option of purchasing from MAGURA Pro Shop dealers in Europe, customers can now also order Raceline brakes online via Click & Collect. There are no shipping costs. Customers can pick up the items and pay for them at the dealer of their choice. For more information visit maguracc.com.Please note: This edition is only available in Europe. The models cannot be purchased in the U.S.