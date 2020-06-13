Magura Launches New Apparel Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Magura

Functional clothing for the trail and casual streetwear for later. Magura presents a new collection with clothing specialists Maloja.Functional clothing for the trail and casual streetwear for later. Magura presents a new collection with clothing specialists Maloja. From casual jerseys to functional jackets, the new Magura range focuses on powerful styles, enabling you to stand out from the crowd more than ever before. With a total of 16 articles, the new Magura collection offers a high-quality selection of styles for a wide range of uses and for boys & girls – and the collection is available now!The new evolutionary stage of bikewear has the highest possible levels of functionality and comfort, allowing you to focus entirely on your trail biking. High-quality materials and ergonomic designs adapt to your every movement and change in the weather. In terms of colours, Magura focuses on classic black and bright yellow – typical for the brand. The highlight of the bikewear is the new Yellow Camo jersey with the most effective ventilation for the home trail and bike park. The matching shorts offer you the right comfort and style for the legs – and they’re optimized for use with knee pads. When the temperatures drop, the new Primaloft jacket also gives you great thermal insulation in a convincingly small package. Thanks to an innovative material, it doesn’t absorb moisture and even fits into your hip bag or backpack – perfect for transition periods and high alpine trail rides.Relaxing after a hard ride on the trail is almost as important as the biking itself – and to make sure you look good at a barbecue or post-ride beer crowd, the new Magura collection offers you a stand-out range of casual shirts, pullovers and accessories. The simple designs with fashionable details give you a wide range of possible combinations. The streetwear highlights include a new flannel shirt and T-shirts, including pullovers with Magura rotor print designs.