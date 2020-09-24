Magura Launches New Rotors and Custom Brake Options for 2021

Press Release: Magura
Last year Magura introduced the MDR-C and MDR-P brake discs, which are stiffened and optimized to meet the requirements of modern eMTBs and gravity bikes. The advantages: greater braking force, less fading and less risk of noise.
For model year 2021, the company is offering additional diameters and a centerlock version for its popular line of new products. Moreover, new Shiftmix handlebar clamps and the new HC Wide Reach brake lever give riders a tidy cockpit and comfortable ergonomics. No more compromises: #customizeyourbrake.
Magura athlete Eliott La Potre tests the #customizeyourbrake
options on his home track in the Vosges, France.
MDR-C brake disc with centerlock mount and a new diameter
For greater compatibility with hub standards, Magura is now offering its popular MDR-C brake disc with a centerlock mount in addition to the 6-hole version. This attractively priced all-rounder delivers solid performance for trail bikes and eMTBs, and it’s perfect for tough city use. The rigid design reduces vibration, contributing to quieter operation.
The 6-hole version of the MDR-C is now also available with a 160 mm diameter, and the two-piece MDR-P brake disc additionally comes in a 180 mm version.
RRP MDR-C: €30.00
RRP MDR-C CL: €35.00
RRP MDR-P: €55.00
Weight MDR-P: 190g /216 g / 241 g - Weight MDR-C CL: 170 g / 190 g / 225 g
Shiftmix 4 for Shimano I-Spec E
The new Shiftmix 4 handlebar clamp combines a Shimano I-Spec EV shifter and a Magura brake master in a single clamp. The result is a clean, uncluttered look. The I-Spec EV, Shimano’s latest integrated shift/brake system, is used in many 12-speed shifters in the newest Deore, XT and XTR shift groups.
RRP: €20.90
Adapter PM-203/220 and FM-160/180-160
HC wide reach brake lever
Inspired by the requirements of Downhill World Champion Loïc Bruni, the new HC Wide Reach lever blade (HC-W) is optimized for large hands and offers a wide lever width adjustment.
In contrast to the weight-optimized 3D-printed version (HC LOIC BRUNI), the new HC Wide Reach blade is made of die-cast aluminium, contributing to a very attractive price. It’s available in two versions – for Carbotecture® and for Carbotecture SL® brake masters – assuring compatibility with all Magura MT disc brakes for model year 2015 and later.
RRP: €39.90
Adapter to mount a 220 mm rotor on a PM203 mounting. (Rock Shox Boxxer, Fox 40)
RRP: €19.90
Adapter to mount a 180 mm rotor on an FM160 mounting.
RRP: €14.90Sensor magnet
Magnet for use on e-bikes on which the wheel speed sensor is located on the brake disc. Compatible with Magura Storm HC 180 mm, MDR-C & MDR-P brake discs.
RRP: €14.95
Please note, product availability in North America may differ.
