Magura Launches New Rotors and Custom Brake Options for 2021

Press Release: Magura

MDR-C brake disc with centerlock mount and a new diameter

For greater compatibility with hub standards, Magura is now offering its popular MDR-C brake disc with a centerlock mount in addition to the 6-hole version. This attractively priced all-rounder delivers solid performance for trail bikes and eMTBs, and it’s perfect for tough city use. The rigid design reduces vibration, contributing to quieter operation.

The 6-hole version of the MDR-C is now also available with a 160 mm diameter, and the two-piece MDR-P brake disc additionally comes in a 180 mm version.



RRP MDR-C: €30.00

RRP MDR-C CL: €35.00

RRP MDR-P: €55.00



Weight MDR-P: 190g /216 g / 241 g - Weight MDR-C CL: 170 g / 190 g / 225 g





Shiftmix 4 for Shimano I-Spec E

The new Shiftmix 4 handlebar clamp combines a Shimano I-Spec EV shifter and a Magura brake master in a single clamp. The result is a clean, uncluttered look. The I-Spec EV, Shimano’s latest integrated shift/brake system, is used in many 12-speed shifters in the newest Deore, XT and XTR shift groups.



RRP: €20.90





HC wide reach brake lever

Inspired by the requirements of Downhill World Champion Loïc Bruni, the new HC Wide Reach lever blade (HC-W) is optimized for large hands and offers a wide lever width adjustment.



In contrast to the weight-optimized 3D-printed version (HC LOIC BRUNI), the new HC Wide Reach blade is made of die-cast aluminium, contributing to a very attractive price. It’s available in two versions – for Carbotecture® and for Carbotecture SL® brake masters – assuring compatibility with all Magura MT disc brakes for model year 2015 and later.



RRP: €39.90





Adapter PM-203/220 and FM-160/180-160

Sensor magnet

Last year Magura introduced the MDR-C and MDR-P brake discs, which are stiffened and optimized to meet the requirements of modern eMTBs and gravity bikes. The advantages: greater braking force, less fading and less risk of noise.For model year 2021, the company is offering additional diameters and a centerlock version for its popular line of new products. Moreover, new Shiftmix handlebar clamps and the new HC Wide Reach brake lever give riders a tidy cockpit and comfortable ergonomics. No more compromises: #customizeyourbrake.Magura athlete Eliott La Potre tests theoptions on his home track in the Vosges, France.Adapter to mount a 220 mm rotor on a PM203 mounting. (Rock Shox Boxxer, Fox 40)RRP: €19.90Adapter to mount a 180 mm rotor on an FM160 mounting.RRP: €14.90Magnet for use on e-bikes on which the wheel speed sensor is located on the brake disc. Compatible with Magura Storm HC 180 mm, MDR-C & MDR-P brake discs.RRP: €14.95Please note, product availability in North America may differ.