Magura Launches Updated Vyron MDS-V3 Wireless Dropper Post

Nov 21, 2022
by MAGURA- DV  

Press Release: Magura

Magura presents a completely new development of the wireless seat post with this third evolutionary stage of the Vyron. Thanks to its intuitive operation, lightning-fast response and extension speed, and high level of resilience with IP67 certification, the new Vyron MDS-V3 is now even more user-friendly and reliable.

Six years ago, Magura ushered in a new era of electronically controlled bicycle components. The Magura Vyron was the first Vario seat post on the market to be equipped with wireless remote control and has received several awards since then. This third evolutionary stage of the Vyron was developed from scratch. It sets new standards for intuitive operation, resilience and speed.


New, intuitive operation

The seat post and the remote have been redesigned from the ground up. The Vyron MDS-V3 remote can be ergonomically placed on the underside of the handlebar, just like the gear lever on the right-hand side. It’s easily accessible with the thumb and can be optionally mounted on the brake master with the Magura Shiftmix clamp. An aluminium protective ring ensures high resistance to impacts or falls.

Communication between the remote and the seat post is lightning-fast and instantaneous via Bluetooth, and the intuitive operation of the new Vyron MDS-V3 is similar to that of conventional, wired seat posts – the seat post will adjust for as long as the operating lever on the remote is actuated by the thumb.


A high level of resilience and IP67 certification thanks to the new battery concept

Mud, moisture and dirt are the enemies of all electronics. To protect the control unit, the new Vyron MDS-V3 dispenses with a charging socket, relying instead on a sealed battery cover. A replaceable CR2 lithium battery with a service life of at least one year is used for the power supply. Thanks to this pioneering battery concept, the new Vyron is IP67-certified and will even survive brief immersions in water – so it’s ready for the most challenging days on the trail.



New hydraulics for more speed

The hydraulics inside the seat post are also uncompromisingly designed for speed. The wholly redesigned inner workings of the post and a new, faster actuator ensure a perfect flow of oil between the hydraulic chambers. The result is a seat post that adjusts downwards at lightning speed when riders need it most.


The Magura MDS-V3 is available in two diameters and four travel variants (100 mm, 125 mm, 150 mm & 175 mm). By changing the inner tube base, the travel of the seat post can be easily adjusted from 175 to 150 mm and from 125 to 100 mm. This saves money, increases flexibility and ensures that the Vyron can also be quickly and easily mounted on other bikes.

The RRP of the Magura Vyron MDS-V3 is €579.90 (incl. 19% german VAT). It can be ordered from specialist bike shops from November 21st and is expected to be delivered from December. Start of sale exclusively in Europe.


One regular service free of charge

From the sales launch until 28 February 2023, the first 1000 customers can register their Vyron at www.magura-vyron.com for one regular service free of charge – worth €139! The customer can choose the service date – however, we recommend that the service is carried out after about one season of use.

Technical details:
• Material: aluminium
• Length: 396 / 421 / 446 mm / 471 mm (depending on the travel variant)
• Adjustment Range: 100 mm / 125 mm / 150 mm / 175 mm
• Travel Option: from 175 to 150 mm / from 125 to 100 mm
• Minimum Insertion Depth: 120 mm
• Saddle Position: 0 mm setback
• Battery: replaceable | CR2 in seat post, CR2032 in remote
• Battery Life: roughly one year of use
• Remote Control: Wireless remote control
• Mounting: Compatible with single clamp, Magura Shiftmix & SRAM Matchmaker
• Dust and Water Sealing: IP67 rating (protected against dust and brief immersion in water)
• Weight: 700 g (seatpost) / 40 g (remote) ; +/- 5%; w/o batteries
• RRP: €579.90 (incl. 19% german VAT) / £492.92




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Seatposts Magura


28 Comments

  • 17 0
 Why can't we get an axs.or.other wireless dropper that 200+ travel.
  • 3 0
 This! Only reason I would've sold my AXS to get this.
  • 2 1
 This!
  • 4 0
 Seems to me the electronics and mechanics take space. It is only economical to make these if there are enough frames that allow for sufficient insertion depth. Interrupted seattubes are getting rare, but most of them are still kinked to make room for the big rear wheel, suspension linkage and bottle. Or there is sufficient insertion depth but only because the seattube is so tall that it doesn't make sense to have a long travel dropper post in the first place.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: most the electronics are under the seat, not in the bottom of the post. They sell a lot of longer normal droppers so there is definitely a market.
  • 1 0
 @endorium: Ah, deeper insertion too? I'll stand corrected then.

What strikes me more is that of the cable actuated droppers, the ones with external routing never get the same amount of travel as the internally routed ones get. I suppose the dropper business is just one big mystery.
  • 7 0
 This is a good post on Pinkbike
  • 2 0
 I had a Vyron V2 that I scored for 75% off when Performance Bike stores were closing. I got used to the slight delay and the speed pretty quickly. The downside was that after about a year and a half, the built in battery would barely last 10 actuations and a replacement battery/actuator assembly cost more than I paid for the post. There were also none available in the U.S.
I'm glad to see they got rid of the proprietary battery. Currently running a PNW loam and it's been great.
  • 2 0
 I've had my Vyron v2 since Jan 2018 and it has been faultless. I knew this was coming after speaking to Magura so it's nice to see I have an option when and if my v2 finally dies.
  • 1 0
 It's still a long shot until electronic dropper posts become a sensible option. It's heavy, expensive and clumsy in operation. The added value of easy installation seems utterly pointless in comparison, when putting it next to a solid option like the One Up, PNW or Bike Yoke products.
  • 3 1
 One year battery life is definitely something I can get behind. I'll let some folks buy it and review it before I get one, but it looks sweet.
  • 5 1
 too much electrical crap on Bicycles
  • 3 0
 Better than all the idiotic internal routing.
  • 1 0
 "The Magura MDS-V3 is available in two diameters and four travel variants (100 mm, 125 mm, 150 mm & 175 mm)."

Really. Really? It's 2022. Tall people use 200mm+ dropper posts, guys.
  • 1 0
 Would rather charge an AXS battery then buy a new one every time and throw them away, or can recharge the lithium battery that comes with this post, but that goes against their advertising jargon.. What do I do!
  • 2 0
 Oh sweet! A wireless dropp that may actually be afford.... guess I'm sticking to my wired ones.
  • 1 0
 KS
  • 2 0
 the next win it wendsday?
  • 2 0
 dont have to charge my cable actuated post either.... ever...
  • 2 0
 I am glad they finally made a post with resilience.
  • 2 0
 Come on Ks... Any time now...
  • 2 0
 Today I learned Magura had a dropper post
  • 1 0
 Older Veyron posts were very slow in returning up, has this improved?
  • 4 1
 Unfortunately not according to Enduro-Mtb:
"Unfortunately, the dropper post doesn’t deliver on the trail due to the delayed response of the valve and the slow speed at which it extends and drops, leaving it far behind the competition."
  • 1 0
 @Mister-X: That sucks. I had the original but it was just so slow. This was the only major issue, I don't know why they would not focus on improving this.
  • 1 0
 @Mister-X: According to other tests it is just a bit slower than the AXS, personally I'll wait for more tests to be released
  • 1 0
 Would love to see a comparison between this post and AXS Reverb
  • 1 0
 Guy in the last picture thinking to himself: WTF have I created?





