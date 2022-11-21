Magura Launches Updated Vyron MDS-V3 Wireless Dropper Post

Press Release: Magura

New, intuitive operation

A high level of resilience and IP67 certification thanks to the new battery concept

New hydraulics for more speed

One regular service free of charge

Technical details:

• Material: aluminium

• Length: 396 / 421 / 446 mm / 471 mm (depending on the travel variant)

• Adjustment Range: 100 mm / 125 mm / 150 mm / 175 mm

• Travel Option: from 175 to 150 mm / from 125 to 100 mm

• Minimum Insertion Depth: 120 mm

• Saddle Position: 0 mm setback

• Battery: replaceable | CR2 in seat post, CR2032 in remote

• Battery Life: roughly one year of use

• Remote Control: Wireless remote control

• Mounting: Compatible with single clamp, Magura Shiftmix & SRAM Matchmaker

• Dust and Water Sealing: IP67 rating (protected against dust and brief immersion in water)

• Weight: 700 g (seatpost) / 40 g (remote) ; +/- 5%; w/o batteries

• RRP: €579.90 (incl. 19% german VAT) / £492.92

