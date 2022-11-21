Magura Launches Updated Vyron MDS-V3 Wireless Dropper Post

Press Release: Magura
Magura presents a completely new development of the wireless seat post with this third evolutionary stage of the Vyron. Thanks to its intuitive operation, lightning-fast response and extension speed, and high level of resilience with IP67 certification, the new Vyron MDS-V3 is now even more user-friendly and reliable.
Six years ago, Magura ushered in a new era of electronically controlled bicycle components. The Magura Vyron was the first Vario seat post on the market to be equipped with wireless remote control and has received several awards since then. This third evolutionary stage of the Vyron was developed from scratch. It sets new standards for intuitive operation, resilience and speed.New, intuitive operation
The seat post and the remote have been redesigned from the ground up. The Vyron MDS-V3 remote can be ergonomically placed on the underside of the handlebar, just like the gear lever on the right-hand side. It’s easily accessible with the thumb and can be optionally mounted on the brake master with the Magura Shiftmix clamp. An aluminium protective ring ensures high resistance to impacts or falls.
Communication between the remote and the seat post is lightning-fast and instantaneous via Bluetooth, and the intuitive operation of the new Vyron MDS-V3 is similar to that of conventional, wired seat posts – the seat post will adjust for as long as the operating lever on the remote is actuated by the thumb.A high level of resilience and IP67 certification thanks to the new battery concept
Mud, moisture and dirt are the enemies of all electronics. To protect the control unit, the new Vyron MDS-V3 dispenses with a charging socket, relying instead on a sealed battery cover. A replaceable CR2 lithium battery with a service life of at least one year is used for the power supply. Thanks to this pioneering battery concept, the new Vyron is IP67-certified and will even survive brief immersions in water – so it’s ready for the most challenging days on the trail.New hydraulics for more speed
The hydraulics inside the seat post are also uncompromisingly designed for speed. The wholly redesigned inner workings of the post and a new, faster actuator ensure a perfect flow of oil between the hydraulic chambers. The result is a seat post that adjusts downwards at lightning speed when riders need it most.
The Magura MDS-V3 is available in two diameters and four travel variants (100 mm, 125 mm, 150 mm & 175 mm). By changing the inner tube base, the travel of the seat post can be easily adjusted from 175 to 150 mm and from 125 to 100 mm. This saves money, increases flexibility and ensures that the Vyron can also be quickly and easily mounted on other bikes.
The RRP of the Magura Vyron MDS-V3 is €579.90 (incl. 19% german VAT). It can be ordered from specialist bike shops from November 21st and is expected to be delivered from December. Start of sale exclusively in Europe.One regular service free of charge
From the sales launch until 28 February 2023, the first 1000 customers can register their Vyron at www.magura-vyron.com
for one regular service free of charge – worth €139! The customer can choose the service date – however, we recommend that the service is carried out after about one season of use.
Technical details:
• Material: aluminium
• Length: 396 / 421 / 446 mm / 471 mm (depending on the travel variant)
• Adjustment Range: 100 mm / 125 mm / 150 mm / 175 mm
• Travel Option: from 175 to 150 mm / from 125 to 100 mm
• Minimum Insertion Depth: 120 mm
• Saddle Position: 0 mm setback
• Battery: replaceable | CR2 in seat post, CR2032 in remote
• Battery Life: roughly one year of use
• Remote Control: Wireless remote control
• Mounting: Compatible with single clamp, Magura Shiftmix & SRAM Matchmaker
• Dust and Water Sealing: IP67 rating (protected against dust and brief immersion in water)
• Weight: 700 g (seatpost) / 40 g (remote) ; +/- 5%; w/o batteries
• RRP: €579.90 (incl. 19% german VAT) / £492.92
28 Comments
What strikes me more is that of the cable actuated droppers, the ones with external routing never get the same amount of travel as the internally routed ones get. I suppose the dropper business is just one big mystery.
I'm glad to see they got rid of the proprietary battery. Currently running a PNW loam and it's been great.
Really. Really? It's 2022. Tall people use 200mm+ dropper posts, guys.
"Unfortunately, the dropper post doesn’t deliver on the trail due to the delayed response of the valve and the slow speed at which it extends and drops, leaving it far behind the competition."