Magura MT Trail Brakes – Review

May 26, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Blue highlights signify Magura's MT Trail Brake – four pistons up front, with two pistons in the rear caliper, paired with 180mm rotors (Pictured: Storm SL front and a Storm HC rear).


Magura's MT Trail Brakes came into being because their employees were mixing and matching the four-piston MT7 and two-piston MT8 calipers on their bikes to balance the braking forces and to enhance modulation. Magura took the hint and started packaging the combo as its "MT Trail" system. According to Magura, the difference in stopping power between the hard-gripping four-piston caliper and the softer action of the two-piston MT8 caliper closely match disparity in traction produced by the front and rear wheels. Because most riders tend to drag the rear brake, Magura specs equal-diameter, 180-millimeter rotors, which adds some cooling mass to the rear brake and further balances the feel at the levers. MT Trail brakes are offered with either carbon or aluminum lever blades (reviewed), and weigh 660 grams for the pair. MSRP is 585 a pair (carbon blades), plus $64 for a pair of 148-gram Storm HC 180-millimeter rotors.


Magura's MT Trail lever with the new OEM one-finger aluminum lever blade option. MT Trail brakes have a five-year leak proof warranty, largely made possible by the precise fitting components inside its fiber-reinforced, injection-molded master cylinder.

MT8 and MT7 brakes share the same lever/master cylinder unit, so to balance the feel at the lever, the four-piston caliper has smaller pistons. The asymmetric calipers also require different brake pads. Four small pads are used on the MT7 in order to facilitate top-loading while providing clearance for the caliper's central reinforcing arch. The two-piston MT8 uses conventional rectangular brake pads.

Magura's MT7 front caliper uses four small top-loading pads.
The rear caliper is also top loading but has two conventional rectangular pads.
Front pads (left) compared with the rear. Colors are used to indicate pad compounds.

Magura says that all of their brake pad materials are organic. Three compounds are offered: gray "Performance" pads are standard, with softer-gripping blue "Comfort" pads and their grippiest gold "Race" pads offered as aftermarket options. Our review brakes used the standard pads, which provide powerful stopping and are longer wearing than Magura's high-performance Race items.

The reach adjustment is flush with the lever blade.
Perches can adapt to SRAM or Shimano direct-mount controls.

DIY Trail Brakes

Magura's disc brake range is interchangeable, so savvy customers who can live without the blue colorway can mix and match their own Trail Brakes by cherry-picking from their upper-level MT7 and MT8 systems—or save some money by piecing together a kit using MT5 and MT4 components. For the less inclined, Magura already packages that mid-range MT4 and MT5 combination into the Trail Sport kit for $275 USD.


Riding MT
Trail Brakes


Magura initially launched the MT Trail brake to aftermarket customers exclusively with their carbon fiber lever blade, which has a wide and comfortable profile. For 2017, they plan to offer the new one-finger HC aluminum lever which was previously an OEM-only option. My brake kit had the aluminum blade, and after experiencing both, I now prefer the feel of the metal lever. The grip length is about half way between a tiny one-finger lever like Shimano XT, and the longer, two-finger types from both SRAM and Shimano. The Magura profile offers one-finger braking, with slightly more room on the flats, so braking action feels just right from more than one position on the grips.

Magura's Performance pad material doesn't offer much grip until the pads are properly mated to the rotors. After a few hard stops, however, the pads bite into the rotors with a lot of authority. There is no bite point adjustment on the MT master cylinder, only an Allen-screw reach adjustment on the levers. The adjustment function is flush, so it will survive many crashes and it proved to be all that I needed. The master cylinder's bite point is precise, so I could set the lever close to the grip and be assured that the pads would contact the rotors consistently. For most of this season, I have favored SRAM's Guide Ultimate brakes. MT Trail brakes surprised me with their more precise feel, and with braking power and modulation that was pleasantly similar.

While I was happy to discover that Magura has achieved significant performance gains in the MT brake's feel and stopping power, the real story about MT Trail brakes is whether or not the four-by-two caliper arrangement can deliver better modulation and balance than a matched pair of calipers. The short answer is "yes, they can." An unusual-for-California rainy season provided exorbitant traction, and a rare opportunity to brake like a boss on high-speed descents and put some heat into the rear brake. There was plenty of power available, and I never felt any fading, but honestly, I didn't notice any advantages over matched-caliper brakes.

After the sun eventually baked the clay trails into their usual gravel-covered concrete, however, the asymmetric calipers, paired with same-sized rotors stepped up to the plate. My home zone's slippery soil and steep rock rolls require a sensitive hand on the levers and a lot of coordination between the front and rear brake. With Magura's MT Trail stoppers, I could intuitively nurse the tires to the razor edge of traction and control. In any situation where traction was compromised, they were a delightful improvement.


Pinkbike's Take:

bigquotesMagura's MT Trail brake system is not going to impress ham-fisted riders who use the rear wheel like a rudder to mash down steeps. Top bike-handlers with well developed braking technique, however, will appreciate the balance and enhanced modulation that asymmetric calipers bring to their games. It's not rocket science, but it makes a good brake even better.RC



33 Comments

  • + 17
 Did I read the $600 part correctly?
  • + 2
 I guess in fairness, the "ultimate" level SRAM brakes are nearly that expensive, too! Geez.
  • + 9
 I Hope no one buys these because there is better for cheaper..
  • + 1
 @camcoz69: see what you did there...
  • + 3
 @camcoz69: At least with the Ultimate you get carbon levers, idiot proof bleeding and and 4 piston on the front and rear.
  • + 11
 Who can afford this stuff? its really getting out of hand.. I'll stick with my $90 SLX brakes.
  • + 3
 Hoping to get legend performance, like the Magura Marta's of yesteryear (I've only bled them once cutting the line, some 8 years ago). Getting in on the Magura MT8's was a huge mistake and waste of money. After a headache-mess of a time, terrible customer service, and months on back up brakes; I'll never own another Magura product again. I would advise anyone reading and considering a $600 brake purchase to instead buy 5 sets of Shimano SLX brakes. Take four of those sets, and throw them away, you won't need them. The SLX brakes will be the most reliable and last set of brakes you'll ever need lest your ego fall victim to marketing propaganda.
  • + 1
 What broke?
  • + 6
 Holy cow! Its like a game to see how much they can make things cost. There's just no way I'll ever buy these.
  • + 5
 Wow, thats costly. Right everybody, what would you rather buy with the same or less money...anybody?
  • + 2
 Money no object (but still cheaper) Hope.
Otherwise you really can't go wrong with Zee or XT depending on how much power you want. Even SLX are sh*t hot brakes for the money.
  • + 5
 I can barely remember to have extra stock of one type of brake pad haha let a lone two completley different ones haha.
  • + 1
 Interested if anyone has the same experiences I have had wiyh mt brakes, I find they dont bleed very well and also they are unpredictable you can bleed them get all the bubbles out take everything out and put it back together and they will feel like crap, then repeat the process and no air comes out but they magically feel better.
  • + 1
 Five year warranty is good.
How is cutomer service?
How many shops will carry or service these brakes?
Fiber renforced plastic injection is a long winded description of plastic.
Mind you if it was carbon fiber plastic matrix.
That sounds cool.
  • + 3
 Worst brakes i ever used was MT7. Customer service was terrible and dropped off the face of the earth. Would never run anything Magura again.
  • + 2
 Magura forks are the same, managed to destroy a set of brand new forks in 3 weeks haha
  • + 4
 I have some MT5s that came installed on a new bike - I thought I'd run them until I had issues, then replace with Zee or XT. They have been flawless so far. I've not touched them in 14 months - I was even thinking I may replace the XTs on another bike with Magura offerings. Surprised to hear of the bad experience.
  • + 1
 My first email to magura went into their spam bin. They eventually found it and replied however. The US distributor has been fantastic.
  • + 1
 @Marc2211: There 4 pistons brakes such as the MT7 brakes are terrible because the 2 pistons on each side of the caliper don't engage the rotor equally. Thus, causing the brake lever to squeeze all the way to the handlebar with zero stopping power. And there is nothing you can do to fix this issue! However, Magura's 2 pistons brakes don't have this issue because their is only 1 piston on each side of the caliper.
  • + 1
 @Marc2211: Yeah me too. My 5s have beem bomber. Now my friends are all on MT7s and threw their Saints in the parts bin. I guess theres always going to be a lemon though.
  • + 1
 Honestly- How can you seriously justify buying anything other than straight up Shimano Saint?
Parts everywhere , flawless performance, insane power, super easy install and in comparison ...cheap as hell.
The only brake that entices me occasionally is Hope Tech3 V4's but really only for the blingage.
  • + 1
 they do look overpriced, but hey there is probably a rider out there reading this and thinking: "man that is what I need."
For us mortals we can rejoice in the fact that Shimano exists, and is not like making a compromise, like pay less for worst braking. Shimano makes damn good brakes. I will probaly never buy this, but I am glad there are more options. remember kids more choices is never a bad thing.
  • + 1
 I guess that going ridiculously expensive is just another type of marketing, a way to stand above the rest of options (when quality and/or value isn't enough to make the product stand by itself)
  • + 1
 I recently picked up 2 full sets of Formula RO's for less than that! Came with 4 Rotors and 4 pairs of extra brake pads! They are AWESOME too!
  • + 2
 When you can buy a set of SLX brakes for $120, these do start to look pretty overpriced
  • + 1
 "Magura's MT Trail brake system is not going to impress ham-fisted riders who use the rear wheel like a rudder to mash down steeps." -- welp, guess i don't need these.
  • + 1
 Get outta here with the front/rear balanced nonsense! Give me Saints front and rear, please.
  • + 2
 I bought my all Mtn bike for $1200... so...ouch on the pricetag
  • + 3
 SLX FTW
  • + 1
 Lmao every company on the market trying to get their share of the cake. Fair enough...
  • + 1
 Is that a new Cannondale Habit or Lefty i see?
  • + 1
 Nuts

