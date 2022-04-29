Magura Releases 2022 Apparel Collection

Press Release: Magura

The fourth-generation Magura by Maloja collection boasts a greater range than ever with 15 new articles. Whether you’re on your bike or your second coffee, in the cold or under the sun, our latest collection will have you spending more time in your favourite playground - the mountains.A jersey is a jersey is a jersey? Not when it comes to design and quality! This is our fourth collection with Maloja and we know we can rely on their flair for fresh looks, passion for premium products and acute attention to detail. In 2022, bikers can once again choose between performance and lifestyle clothing.Our long- and short-sleeve gravity jerseys with matching trail shorts are absolute bikewear classics. These jerseys are the perfect companion for all riding styles, whether trail, enduro or downhill. Thanks to their wide fit, they can easily be worn with protector jackets and vests, and their durable mesh material makes them extremely comfortable. The jerseys are odour-resistant, breathable and fast-drying. The fresh design features the outline of a sweeping mountain range, to add a touch of holiday to your home trail.The trail jerseys combine the best of both worlds and are available for men and women. They are perfect for both leisurely trail rides and quiet coffee stops. The soft material is odour-resistant and exceptionally fast-drying. With their subtle design and relaxed fit, these trail jerseys will have you dressed to impress no matter the occasion.The MAGURA by Maloja streetwear collection features stylish t-shirts, shorts, a sweat jacket and a classic check shirt. Many of our products are made from 100% organic cotton or fabric blends with a natural feel, making them more comfortable than ever to wear. One of the highlights is the new cord shorts made from a blend of stretch corduroy and stretch hemp.The subtle design of our streetwear collection makes it easy to mix and match with other items. Prints include a stylized image of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle, a famous landmark in Bad Urach, the town at the foot of the Swabian Alb where Magura was founded. This is bound to be a highlight for fans of the long-standing German brand.The new items from the fourth-generation collection are available now and will be added to the existing range of clothing. Items from the third generation will continue to be available as part of this range.