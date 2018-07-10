Eurobike 2018: New Brakes from Magura, Shimano, and TRP - Video

With all sorts of new gear to go faster, it's probably a good idea to look at some brakes that will slow you down. Magura, Shimano, and TRP are all featured, and you can also check out Hayes' brand new New Dominion A4 that was just reviewed by RC
. Want all the power and don't care about price? The Trickstuff Maxima
might be just the ticket for you.
there is a ton of modulation in Sram brakes
Shimano's modulation is on / off all or nothing very touchy
TRP went directly in between Sram and Shimano on modulation and i think its a perfect compromise!
I thought you worked for Hope the whole time you were in front of the camera.
#situationalawareness
What's the deal with a ergonomic lever design at Magura? 5 different designs (all expensive) while Shimano does it with one?
