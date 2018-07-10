PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: New Brakes from Magura, Shimano, and TRP - Video

Jul 10, 2018
by Mike Levy  


With all sorts of new gear to go faster, it's probably a good idea to look at some brakes that will slow you down. Magura, Shimano, and TRP are all featured, and you can also check out Hayes' brand new New Dominion A4 that was just reviewed by RC. Want all the power and don't care about price? The Trickstuff Maxima might be just the ticket for you.


HBDA4


15 Comments

  • + 36
 hey PB! Videos are sweet but please keep the photo reports coming! It's easier to see details on a picture than on a video and most of all they are way better to look at while you are at work!
  • + 9
 hahaha I am trying to watch a video without the sound in an incognito tab so my boss doesn't know im on PB. I agree with this Statement!
  • + 7
 Yes please! Less videos, more photos.
  • + 1
 @rockchomper: heads up. Even in an incognito tab, your boss can still see what your doing if they wanted to look.
  • + 1
 I rode a friends bike and he had theTRP Quadiums, they felt so nice and had so much power, aswell they did not suffer from heat fade at the bike park. If you havent ridden them they are directly in between Sram and Shimano for modulation.
there is a ton of modulation in Sram brakes
Shimano's modulation is on / off all or nothing very touchy
TRP went directly in between Sram and Shimano on modulation and i think its a perfect compromise!
  • + 2
 Sean brakes don't have good modulation, they're just weak.
  • + 1
 *sram
  • + 4
 Hey thats my expirence with the Magura MT7s.
  • + 2
 @CullenHerring: hahaha maybe I confused power for modulation on sram just kidding i like my guide brakes but I do agree more power would be nice!
  • + 2
 Dear Magura marketing d00d,
I thought you worked for Hope the whole time you were in front of the camera.
#situationalawareness
  • + 1
 Looking forward to the new Shimano 4 piston brakes.
What's the deal with a ergonomic lever design at Magura? 5 different designs (all expensive) while Shimano does it with one?
  • + 3
 Brakes are for pussies..
  • + 5
 this guy fucks.
  • + 1
 liquid nitrogen DOT4.1 fluid is next
  • + 1
 enyvärserry

Post a Comment



