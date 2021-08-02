Maja Włoszczowska to Retire at the End of the 2021 Season

Maja Wloszczowska from Poland is leading the olympic race with Jenny Rissveds on her backwhell.

Former World Champion and 2X Olympic silver medallist Maja Włoszczowska has announced she will be retiring from World Cup racing at the end of the season.

Włoszczowska, 37, has been competing at the Elite level for nearly 20 years and has been incredibly successful throughout her career. She earned silver medals at the Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Olympics but was forced to miss the London 2012 Games due to an injury. Away from the Olympics, Włoszczowska also won the 2010 World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne and finished second at the event in 2004, 2005, 2011 and 2013.

Włoszczowska told Red Bull Poland: "I will not be flirting anymore, this year I am finishing my career. I will not part with MTB, I will stay with the bikes, I will definitely train and compete as an amateur, but it will be over with great racing."

1. Jenny Rissveds SWE 2. Maja Wloszczowska POL 3. Catherine Pendrel CAN .

In the Olympics this year, Włoszczowska was the flag bearer for Poland in the opening ceremony and ended up finishing her final Games in 20th position having started in 38th. She said: "Ok. It was not the last dance I’ve expected. Was not lucky at the start and all I’ve managed to do was moving up from 38 to 20th. I’m ok with the result. Not really proud of that mess after the start. During the race, I felt good and did absolutely my best. Thank you all for your amazing support. It was an honor to represent Poland at this special Olympics in Tokyo. I can’t describe how happy I am with the victory of Jolanda Neff. I cried from happiness today already several times. Huge congrats."

Maja will finish her career by racing the World Championships in Val Di Sole at the end of August followed by the remaining two World Cup rounds in Lenzerheide and Snowshoe in September. We wish her luck at these final few races as she brings the curtain down on an incredible career spanning almost two decades at the highest level of cross country racing.

6 Comments

  • 10 0
 Maja always seems like pure class. Always quick with a smile and positive attitude. Congrats on a great career and hope we see her around the WC races in some manner.
  • 4 0
 Yes she is, always smiling, always humble, simply a great person. We will miss you at races, but I am sure it's just a new beginning.
  • 6 0
 Thank you Maja, you were a great ambassador of this sport giving motivation and a big smile while competing on the highest level. Best luck in the future!
  • 4 0
 Congrats!
  • 3 0
 I'm sure her team will be Kross !
  • 2 0
 Gonna miss you Maja. Pure class indeed.

