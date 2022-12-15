Majority Stake in Vittoria Acquired by Private Equity Group

A private equity investment group has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Vittoria.
Telemos Captial will join the current Vittoria senior management and Wise Equity as investors in the tire manufacturer. Vittoria tires was previously sold to Wise Equity for a non-disclosed fee in 2020.
The new majority stakeholder says it will use its backing of the company to help the brand's plan for international expansion and develop products. Vittoria's sustainability efforts and current research and development will continue after the deal with Telemos saying Vittoria has: "grown substantially, led by group Chairman and CEO Stijn Vriends, who together with the current senior management team will significantly re-invest and is committed to continue to drive Vittoria's successful The Ride Ahead strategy."
|In Vittoria, we are committed to make the most advanced bicycle tires on the planet, to deliver the best riding experiences to cyclists of all kinds. The support of Wise Equity has been fantastic over the last years, and we are very pleased that Telemos — with all its relevant experience in growing global brands — is now joining us on the ride.— Vittoria Chairman and CEO Stijn Vriends
|For over 60 years, Vittoria has been at the core of cycling performance with an unparalleled track-record of wins across many disciplines of the sport. We feel privileged to be the new owners of such a storied brand and are excited about the prospects in front of us, as we join forces with the Vittoria team.— Philippe Jacobs, Executive Chairman of Telemos Capital
Currently, Vittoria sells through subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia but the new deal sounds like this will be expanded in the future.
