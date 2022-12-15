Majority Stake in Vittoria Acquired by Private Equity Group

Dec 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Vittoria Tire Factory

A private equity investment group has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Vittoria.

Telemos Captial will join the current Vittoria senior management and Wise Equity as investors in the tire manufacturer. Vittoria tires was previously sold to Wise Equity for a non-disclosed fee in 2020.

The new majority stakeholder says it will use its backing of the company to help the brand's plan for international expansion and develop products. Vittoria's sustainability efforts and current research and development will continue after the deal with Telemos saying Vittoria has: "grown substantially, led by group Chairman and CEO Stijn Vriends, who together with the current senior management team will significantly re-invest and is committed to continue to drive Vittoria's successful The Ride Ahead strategy."

bigquotesIn Vittoria, we are committed to make the most advanced bicycle tires on the planet, to deliver the best riding experiences to cyclists of all kinds. The support of Wise Equity has been fantastic over the last years, and we are very pleased that Telemos — with all its relevant experience in growing global brands — is now joining us on the ride. Vittoria Chairman and CEO Stijn Vriends

bigquotesFor over 60 years, Vittoria has been at the core of cycling performance with an unparalleled track-record of wins across many disciplines of the sport. We feel privileged to be the new owners of such a storied brand and are excited about the prospects in front of us, as we join forces with the Vittoria team. Philippe Jacobs, Executive Chairman of Telemos Capital

Currently, Vittoria sells through subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia but the new deal sounds like this will be expanded in the future.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases vittoria


9 Comments

  • 4 1
 I think Vittoria make some fantastic tires. However, for the past year I have not been able to get a hold of their product at any of the larger retailers here in Germany. I wonder if that had anything to do with financial hardships on their part? I hope this investment is not a bad thing and it can help them get their product to the market. The Vittoria Mazza has been one of the best trail tires I have tried in recent years
  • 5 0
 Oh dear. Its rare that Venture Capitalist want to invest for the long term good of the company
  • 1 0
 Telemos Captial owns an adult personal pleasure company called Lovehoney.. telemoscapital.com/portfolio/consumer-goods-and-services
  • 6 0
 Maybe they want Graphene and 4C technology for their other product lines...
  • 1 0
 I like Vittoria and they make some really awesome tires but I am not a fan of all the crazy wording plastered on the tires sidewalls to be honest.
  • 2 0
 Schwalbe: recycling the competition
  • 1 0
 And here I thought it was Elon again......
  • 2 4
 Maxxis slowly buying up evveryone
  • 2 0
 Telemos has nothing to do with Maxxis though.





