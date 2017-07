The Åre Video Challenge is part of the Åre Bike Festival in northern Sweden. Contestants are required to shoot and edit their videos over the course of the five-day festival, and 50% of the footage has to be shot within the Åre Bikepark. For this year's Challenge, Niklas Wallner teamed up Enduro Bros, Robin Wallner and Zakarias Johansen with their American cousin, Dillon Santos to capture the "true" spirit of enduro.









At the final screening, the crowd agreed that The Enduro Bro Team had earned this year's Åre Video Challenge win. Congratulations to Niklas, Robin, Zakka and the Ginger Chihuahua (Dillon)!