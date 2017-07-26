Make it Reign: Introducing the All-new 2018 Reign Range - Video

Jul 26, 2017 at 8:04
Jul 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You can race it. Or you can just rip it. Either way, the all-new Reign range gives you the confidence to charge harder on aggressive, technical terrain. With updated Maestro suspension and frame geometry, we developed it to help Giant pros like Josh Carlson go faster on hardcore enduro terrain. At the same time, longtime Giant racer and all-around adventurer Adam Craig made sure we preserved Reign’s flat-out fun, all-mountain shredder spirit. Race it or rip it, make your own choice. Make it Reign.

