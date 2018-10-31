PINKBIKE TECH

Make Your Own Halloween Helmet

Oct 31, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
12 I don t always wear a pumpkin for a helmet but when I do....
I don't always wear a pumpkin for a helmet, but when I do....


This holiday project is your chance to show the boys at Troy Lee Designs and POC how to stylize a mountain bike helmet. Nature has done the hard part. All you have to do is match the size and shape of your gourd with a pumpkin. Then, armed with a few household implements and some bits from that crashed-out lid laying on the shelf, carve your own helmet. (I highly recommend, however, that you don't use your pumpkin helmet for protection). That said, here's how it's done:


1 make eight dividing lines with a sharpie pen to keep both sides symmetric
1. make eight dividing lines with a sharpie pen to help keep both sides symmetrical.
2 Park Tool razor knife. Keep your cuts at 90 degrees .
2. Park Tool's razor knife works great. Keep your cuts at 90 degrees.

3 Cheese slicers make perfect scrapers to clear pumpkin guts
3. Cheese slicers make perfect scrapers to clear pumpkin guts.
4 Grab a visor from an unused helmet and mark and drill the holes. Use hardware store T nuts behind the screw
4. Grab a visor from an unused helmet and mark and drill the holes.

T-nuts are handy for screw-in fittings like visor mounts.
5. T-nuts are handy for screw-in fittings, like visor mounts.
5 Draw and cut stylish vent holes that flow with the visor design.
6. Draw and cut stylish vent holes that flow with the visor design.

7 looking good.
7. Use zip ties and creative slots to fix the webbing from an old lid to your fresh pumpkin.
8 Paint thinner will remove he sharpie pen lines
8. Trim all the ragged edges with a sharp knife. Paint thinner will remove the sharpie marks.

Holiday theme rear vents
Holiday theme rear vents...
9 Perfect for Halloween night rides
Perfect for Halloween night rides.

11 Slice the stem flush with the helmet or use stiff rubber bands to fix your iPhone to it for Go Pro trail action
Slice the stem flush with the helmet, or leave it and use stiff rubber bands to hold your iPhone for POV edits.


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
132595 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
117812 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
82029 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
77207 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
54509 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
53831 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
47188 views
Video: The Starling Cycles Sturn is a Single-Speed DH Bike
43857 views

29 Comments

  • + 34
 One thing is sure Richard, your Pump-keen comes with natural MIPS. On the other hand if I wanted to scare children at the trail center I'd just wear the Lazer Revolution helmet.
  • + 2
 This deserves more props
  • - 4
flag Boardlife69 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Looks like a dick head. Sorry RC but that photo left you wide open.
  • + 3
 So enduro! Now you can skip the fanny pack: to hydrate & fuel, just gnaw on 'yer helmet as you go...
  • + 5
 @Boardlife69: it's not my business but maybe you should see an urologist
  • + 7
 guys you can't give away all of POC's secrets!
  • + 1
 POCS ist a bish
  • + 4
 @RichardCunningham: Smashing Pumpkins!
  • + 1
 Well they picked the right visor for a helmet that looks like that.

(I kid! I own a TLD.)
  • + 1
 after i'm done making my helmet i dump the innards of the pumpkin into my chamois and prank call the football coach
  • + 2
 April Fools or Halloween? I think I lost track of which holiday it is.
  • + 1
 Quality writing out of PB this week.
  • + 1
 Does it have better air flow & cooling, then the current A1?
  • + 1
 Haha, holiday theme rear vents!
  • + 1
 haha, how does that feel on the scalp?
  • + 1
 How tld prototypes helmet shape (201Cool
  • + 2
 no gopro mount, c'mon...
  • - 1
 This one is better. Plus my helmet fits under it.
www.instagram.com/p/BpN4dO1FdNn/?taken-by=ryan_r.1
  • + 1
 It's so Charlie Brown...
  • + 1
 smh
  • + 1
 Unicorn or Narwhal?
  • + 1
 Choda Boy
  • + 1
 Trick, it fits a treat.
  • + 1
 spooky!
  • + 1
 What a richard cranium
  • + 1
 strong work. All the props
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035664
Mobile Version of Website