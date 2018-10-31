Make Your Own Halloween Helmet

I don't always wear a pumpkin for a helmet, but when I do.... I don't always wear a pumpkin for a helmet, but when I do....

1. make eight dividing lines with a sharpie pen to help keep both sides symmetrical.
2. Park Tool's razor knife works great. Keep your cuts at 90 degrees.

3. Cheese slicers make perfect scrapers to clear pumpkin guts.
4. Grab a visor from an unused helmet and mark and drill the holes.

5. T-nuts are handy for screw-in fittings, like visor mounts.
6. Draw and cut stylish vent holes that flow with the visor design.

7. Use zip ties and creative slots to fix the webbing from an old lid to your fresh pumpkin.
8. Trim all the ragged edges with a sharp knife. Paint thinner will remove the sharpie marks.

Holiday theme rear vents...
Perfect for Halloween night rides.

Slice the stem flush with the helmet, or leave it and use stiff rubber bands to hold your iPhone for POV edits.

This holiday project is your chance to show the boys at Troy Lee Designs and POC how to stylize a mountain bike helmet. Nature has done the hard part. All you have to do is match the size and shape of your gourd with a pumpkin. Then, armed with a few household implements and some bits from that crashed-out lid laying on the shelf, carve your own helmet. (I highly recommend, however, that you don't use your pumpkin helmet for protection). That said, here's how it's done: