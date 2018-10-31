Make Your Own Halloween Helmet

This holiday project is your chance to show the boys at Troy Lee Designs and POC how to stylize a mountain bike helmet. Nature has done the hard part. All you have to do is match the size and shape of your gourd with a pumpkin. Then, armed with a few household implements and some bits from that crashed-out lid laying on the shelf, carve your own helmet. (I highly recommend, however, that you don't use your pumpkin helmet for protection). That said, here's how it's done:
(I kid! I own a TLD.)
