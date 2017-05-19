RACING

The Making of a Classic: Nové Město XC World Cup 2017 – Preview

May 19, 2017
by Irmo Keizer  
Situated in the idyllic Czech countryside, right in the very heart of the Czech Republic lies the town of Nové Město Na Morave. A small town situated in a picturesque surrounding which attracts tens of thousands of spectators yearly. A bit of history...

Fans of Jaroslav Kulhavy during the 2013 UCI Mountainbike World Cup at Nove Mesto Czech Republic.
Fans of Jaroslav Kulhavy during the 2013 UCI Mountainbike World Cup at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.


As riders make their way through the woods in Nové Město na Moravě, the roar of cheering spectators accompanies them. The Czech World Cup has been around since 2011 and is an absolute classic in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.


The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview
Excellent access, a great track, amazing crowds, and great racing.



Growth of a Classic

Ten years ago the race started as a small local race. The organizer, Petr Vaněk, had the goal of hosting a World Cup in his mind all along though. At that point, he imported Merida in the Czech Republic, and in this way, he got riders over like Gunn-Rita Dahle, Ralph Näf and Jose Hermida. It became part of the Czech Cup soon after and in 2011 the first World Cup was hosted at the venue. It was not the first World Cup hosted in the Czech Republic, Spindleruv Mlyn deserves credit for that way back in 1997.


The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview
Jaroslav Kulhavy has played a vital role in Nove Mesto's history.


In 2011, Jaroslav Kulhavy dominated the mountain bike season. The Czech rider's fame propelled Czech mountain biking to a new height and that very same year Nové Město hosted its first World Cup event. With Kulhavy taking the win, things could not have gone better for the local organizers. Kulhavy won five out of seven World Cups that year, as well as winning the European Championships and the World Championships. Nove Mesto's first event was named best World Cup of the year (for three years in a row) and a classic was born. The World Cup has continued up until this day, with the exception of 2016, when it hosted its first World Championships.


The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview
Spectators. Spectators. Spectators.


Spectators are a big portion of what makes an event and Nove Mesto shines bright. Numbers continued to increase year over year. Already in its first year, 20,000 spectators visited during the weekend and it has grown to an astonishing 57,600 during the 2016 World Championships.


The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview



The Venue

Home for the venue is the Vysocina Arena, purpose built for the popular biathlon. With a venue which is able to host the World Cup setups plus provide spectators with a good view of start- and finish, the Czech have proven it is also among the very best of venues in more than one way. The course plays a big role; A healthy dose of man-made trails, spectator friendly access and a television coverage which is only matched at Olympic Games. Take into account the expo area, grandstands in the forest, a healthy dose of Czech beer available throughout and a side program designed to attract more than just the World Cup racers.


The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview
Czech know their beer.


Winners History

Local hero Jaroslav Kulhavy won twice in Nové Město (2011 and 2015) as did Catharine Pendrel (2011 and 2012). The man to beat is Nino Schurter though, as he won three World Cups in a row plus last year's World Championships title.


The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview
Who will be at the top spot this weekend.


2011:
Jaroslav Kulhavy
Catharine Pendrel

2012:
Nino Schurter
Catharine Pendrel

2013:
Nino Schurter
Tanja Zakelj
2014:
Nino Schurter
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

2015:
Jaroslav Kulhavy
Jolanda Neff

2016 (World Championships)
Nino Schurter
Annika Langvad


The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview
More noise. Better atmosphere.

The Making of a Classic Nov M sto World Cup Preview
See you on the start line.


As for the future? Nové Město is poised to host another World Championships.

Must Read This Week
Enduro World Series Round 3, Madeira - Results
100105 views
Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er
81477 views
Spy Shots of Tahnée Seagrave's New Transition T11 - Fort William BDS
79537 views
Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Commencal Supreme DH V4 29er
74680 views
Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warm-up
64525 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
55234 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
52292 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
49868 views

13 Comments

  • + 5
 Briefly mentioned in the article but Nove Mesto is and has been on the crosscountry skiing/biathlon map for years... It made sense to adapt the infrastructure developed to host these nordic sports into MTB friendly venues... It's the goal of so many ski resorts: adapt to MTB to make some dough year round.
  • + 1
 And, trails have been developed as well. Good point.
  • + 3
 Here's hoping the world cup isn't dominated by a single rider again! This year. Love watching Nino but he was so dominate last year, I found the woman's racing last year to be way more exciting to watch due to all the lead changes.
  • + 5
 I was in the CR back in the day and Yes, they do know their beer. Fact you can count on.
  • + 5
 @preach ... amen. Spent a few years in the CZ and they have 2 things on lock down. Beer and beautiful women.
  • + 2
 I know it sounds stupid, but for the sake of taste, try non alcoholic versions of their "regular" beers next time you are there. Last time I was there my cousin and I drove to a bikepark. He was going to drive home, so we ordered two Zlaty Bazant - one normal and one non-alcoholic. We thought that waitress made a mistake, because the non alcoholic tasted better. But at the same time, there's a bit more to beer than taste Smile
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: That must have been some problem with the pub. Maybe uncleaned pipes... Otherwise I would have to say you have bad judgement. There is no-nonalcoholic beer in the (Czech) market that tastes anything close to the real thing. Although they are getting better and better.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Stop vomiting on your keyboard.
  • + 1
 @criscokid25: with big kozy
  • + 3
 like for 1 glass of beer!!
  • + 1
 Pretty soon these increasingly technical XC events with awesome fans will make enduro obsolete!
  • + 1
 Nah, we can keep Enduro we will just scrap the word XC for "All Mountain" and then we can have the WC of All Mountain lol
  • + 1
 @2bigwheels: and the winner is King of the Mountain (KOM)?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031998
Mobile Version of Website