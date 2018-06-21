VIDEOS

Video: Makken POV From Hafjell's Opening Weekend

Jun 20, 2018
by Mads Andre Haugen  
by makken
Flamboyant and stylish Makken sends it down Hafjell Bike Park's freshly-opened trails.

4 Comments

 must have a good stance on the bike, seems so quick at making front end adjustments. Faaast riding and good whips!! Long live Makken
 get this guy to a whip off!
 ez win if he whips like 0:58
 Wait, have I just see Thor making whips in a bike??

