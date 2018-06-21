Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Makken POV From Hafjell's Opening Weekend
Jun 20, 2018
by
Mads Andre Haugen
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
by
makken
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 563
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Flamboyant and stylish Makken sends it down Hafjell Bike Park's freshly-opened trails.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
54261 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
48119 views
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
46941 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
43848 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
39757 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Trans Madeira 2018
39077 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
35278 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
33214 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
ejopdahl
(54 mins ago)
must have a good stance on the bike, seems so quick at making front end adjustments. Faaast riding and good whips!! Long live Makken
[Reply]
+ 5
siongwynn
(53 mins ago)
get this guy to a whip off!
[Reply]
+ 1
trickadoodle13
(4 mins ago)
ez win if he whips like 0:58
[Reply]
+ 1
enjuto
(14 mins ago)
Wait, have I just see Thor making whips in a bike??
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022628
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment