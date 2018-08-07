Video: Riding The Costa Del Sol From Dawn Till Dust

Nathan the Lizard McComb has left his home in Northern Ireland for the sunny climate of the Costa del Sol in Spain. Much of his life has been spent in the area learning the local customs, language and exploring the trails. It only made sense that he now offers these experiences to anyone wanting to go out and visit. By the looks of it he has got the lines dialled in! Question is... can you keep up?
Word from the man himself-
Shredding Malaga's rocky trails at the minute involves avoiding the midday heat. This Video shows what I get up to on a typical ride on the Costa del Sol. I love the challenge of the technical uphill riding just as much as the thrill of ripping up the descents. It was great working with Victor Lucas on this video, with his expertise and local knowledge we worked well together and had a lot fun along the way.
Video & music- Victor Lucas
Website - www.enduromalaga.com
Thanks to: Vitus Bikes, First Tracks MTB, Think Studio, Spin11, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Silverfish uk - Raceface, Niall Clarke Oils
