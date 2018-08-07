VIDEOS

Video: Riding The Costa Del Sol From Dawn Till Dust

Aug 6, 2018
by Glyn O'Brien  
Dawn Till Dusk

by glynobrien
Views: 148    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


Nathan the Lizard McComb has left his home in Northern Ireland for the sunny climate of the Costa del Sol in Spain. Much of his life has been spent in the area learning the local customs, language and exploring the trails. It only made sense that he now offers these experiences to anyone wanting to go out and visit. By the looks of it he has got the lines dialled in! Question is... can you keep up?


Word from the man himself-

Shredding Malaga's rocky trails at the minute involves avoiding the midday heat. This Video shows what I get up to on a typical ride on the Costa del Sol. I love the challenge of the technical uphill riding just as much as the thrill of ripping up the descents. It was great working with Victor Lucas on this video, with his expertise and local knowledge we worked well together and had a lot fun along the way.

Video & music- Victor Lucas
Website - www.enduromalaga.com
Thanks to: Vitus Bikes, First Tracks MTB, Think Studio, Spin11, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Silverfish uk - Raceface, Niall Clarke Oils

Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
55828 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
54934 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
48780 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
44152 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
40226 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
32881 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
32452 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Wash Your Bike?
31269 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025279
Mobile Version of Website