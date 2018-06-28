Video: The Malverns Classic 2018 Highlights

What the Malverns revival was all about. The older generations introducing the younger to a true old school classic

Getting soggy, thankfully the team had ordered the good weather in

The true meaning of life; bikes, mates, good times...

More of the same, but bigger and better, bring on 2019!

A week on, the dust has settled, hangovers abated (just!) and its time to look back on what proved to be an absolute corker of a comeback. After 20 years of absence, the GT Malverns Classic went off like a rocket and delivered action by the bucket load. For those who may have missed any of the action, here's a full roundup film of the event:More like a festival than a race weekend, visitors had the opportunity to revel in all things bike and immerse themselves in a celebration of mountain biking history and evolution. Families and friends from all over the country came together to take part in various events, some of which had never competed in a discipline of mountain biking before. Even the young’uns were introduced to their first racing scenario as they battled it out on their balance bikes. Equally, the legends of British racing met again, many for the first time in 20 years, to put rubber to grass and show they still had the skills to pay the bills, some needing an afternoon nap before their next max heart rate effort!But, what was it really that made this such a successful weekend? After all, it wasn’t unique in the disciplines of racing that were on offer or the tracks used, nor was the idea of a big bike event with beer, music and racing a reinvention of the wheel. Was it the huge expo area and a plethora of demo bikes available all weekend? Maybe the first class live music and party atmosphere each evening? Or possibly the opportunity to watch your mates pedal a bike around a precarious, floating pontoon?We’re pretty sure what really ensured the 2018 Malverns Classic was a hit, was that its older sibling from way back in the nineties, was symbolic in how it affected the trajectory of British mountain biking. And that is not only worth a celebration, but it's worth continuing too. Whilst lots has changed over the past 20 years, one thing that has remained consistent is the desire to pitch a tent, drink some beers and eat some food but most of all, get out with our pals and do some massive skids.Based on the awesome number of people that have already bought tickets for 2019, it proves that we just love a good excuse to get together and rejoice in all things pedal powered. Bikes are just awesome, aren’t they?See you next year!