GT Malverns Classic Cross Country

The theme of the weekend has been classic by name and, quite intentionally, by nature too. The XC was no exception to this rule, with a 5.2km loop taking in some of Eastnor Deer Park’s finest hills and panoramic views, it was set to be one hell of a race.As with all of the events here at the GT Malverns Classic, the cross country attracted some big names, both from ‘the good old days’ as well as current national, elite level racers. The breadth of the field was truly remarkable and competitors could be seen driving up the first climb aboard their own pieces of history right through to the newest and lightest bling beauties. Such variation of entries further compounds the idea surrounding an event such as this - to attract anyone and everyone to come and have fun riding their bikes.With that in mind, the course was designed as such, whilst it offered sections where the faster racers could stretch their legs, up or down, it remained attainable for all levels of riders. That said, the climbs were a slow grind at times meaning it was a challenge for all and the odd grimace could be seen whilst winching upwards, only to be replace by grins and smiles as the course flowed downhill.There were hundreds of entries spanning several categories, each of which had a different number of laps to do of the 5.2km course. As each mass start lined up in the main arena, people gathered to witness who would take the hole shot, one particular successful attempt that caught our eye was that of Alex Roberton who squeezed into the outside of the open men’s category. Alex is just a privateer like 90% of the various fields but normally races Enduro or DH but with a quiet intention on his mind, as the gun went, he surged for the first corner and with only a marginally dirty move, cut the others off and led the peloton up the first climb. At this point, and in Alex’s words, he regurgitated his breathing apparatus and gave himself the black lung for the remainder of his 3 laps - good work Alex! This type of hidden competitiveness is what’s so key for large cross country events, they encourage anybody to come along and have a go, regardless of your skill or fitness level.The Elite level racers spent their laps jostling for position, taking turns to lead before pulling gaps on climbs or the fun, flowy single track section of the descent. The big hitters, many of which race for factory teams, were slowly pulling ahead and in the Elite men’s field culminated in Ben Wadey taking the win from Ross Hardon by a ridiculously small 1000th of a second after 5 laps. Lee Williams for the Orbea Factory team came through in third to round out the podium.In the Elite women’s category, well known Harriet Harnden from none other than T-MO Racing stable battled it out with, almost local, Iwona Szmyd from the Royal Dean Forest CC and Amy-Jo Hansford for the podium spot. After 4 gruelling laps, Harnden took the win by a nice margin from Szmyd and Hansford in third. With times that gradually close on the men’s elite field, competition is fierce in the elite ladies category.With podiums the following day that spanned several hours, we’ve dropped the full results here for your analytical pleasure!Words: Adam WightImages: Yasmeen Green