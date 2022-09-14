Manitou Announces Limited Edition Mastodon Pro LE

All Mastodon models are internally adjustable by the rider in 10mm increments with COMP being internally adjustable from 80mm to 140mm and PRO models adjustable from 100mm to 140mm. This represents a huge advantage for shops, who can carry one single SKU instead of 5. It is also a breath of fresh air for the rider, who no longer has to make a decision based on travel, knowing fully well they can adjust the fork to their needs at any given point in time.



The ease at which the adjustment of travel is performed means that not only does the rider have the possibility to set travel to their desired travel but they can do so without the assistance of a professional mechanic. The incorporation of such a simple procedure to adjust travel is yet another step towards Manitou’s ultimate goal of creating the best performing, easiest to adjust, most tunable solution available.



Like all Pro level suspension, the Mastodon utilizes the Dorado air spring first debuted in our iconic Dorado model in tandem with MC2 compression damping and TPC rebound damping all confer to core Manitou technologies originally developed for World Cup level competition. These technologies, along with IVA volume adjustment that allows for fine tuning of the air spring, make for an unmatched customizable suspension that adapts to an extremely wide variety of conditions, riding styles and personal preferences.

