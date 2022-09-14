Manitou Announces Limited Edition Mastodon Pro LE

PRESS RELEASE: MANITOU
Limited edition for a fork with no limits
For 2022, we've released a limited edition Mastodon fork with a particular graphic design that pays homage to its frigid weather application. The Mastodon Pro LE
, as its name would suggest, boasts a snow camo paint scheme paired with blaze orange decals. Available in the extended ride height version only, the Mastodon Pro LE will be produced in a one time, 300-unit production run. No more will be produced and, once these are gone, they are gone…
The Mastodon is not a modified or repurposed trail fork compatible with the large tire dimensions and frame geometries of fatbikes, but rather it is a fatbike specific solution, designed from the ground up. It is a meticulously engineered suspension fork made to offer a clear performance upgrade regardless of how low or high the numbers on the thermometer read. To create such a solution required all-environment and all-temperature performance testing that took the R+D staff to some of the most inhospitable testing environments in the world. To earn its place within the Manitou family, the Mastodon passed performance and reliability testing in both real world and lab scenarios at temperatures as low as -40 degrees.
Not only does the Mastodon guarantee uniform performance across the most extreme climates and conditions, but it also guarantees excellent performance above and beyond anything available, period. Its 34mm trail chassis is stiffer and steers more precisely than any other product on the market. The trusted Manitou Reverse Arch requires less material for maximum torsional stiffness making for a lighter yet better performing structure. Its stiffness is even further improved when combined with the Manitou Hexlock SL thru axle. Available in PRO and COMP versions, fatbike enthusiasts can choose between 100 and 120mm travel options.
All Mastodon models are internally adjustable by the rider in 10mm increments with COMP being internally adjustable from 80mm to 140mm and PRO models adjustable from 100mm to 140mm. This represents a huge advantage for shops, who can carry one single SKU instead of 5. It is also a breath of fresh air for the rider, who no longer has to make a decision based on travel, knowing fully well they can adjust the fork to their needs at any given point in time.
The ease at which the adjustment of travel is performed means that not only does the rider have the possibility to set travel to their desired travel but they can do so without the assistance of a professional mechanic. The incorporation of such a simple procedure to adjust travel is yet another step towards Manitou’s ultimate goal of creating the best performing, easiest to adjust, most tunable solution available.
Like all Pro level suspension, the Mastodon utilizes the Dorado air spring first debuted in our iconic Dorado model in tandem with MC2 compression damping and TPC rebound damping all confer to core Manitou technologies originally developed for World Cup level competition. These technologies, along with IVA volume adjustment that allows for fine tuning of the air spring, make for an unmatched customizable suspension that adapts to an extremely wide variety of conditions, riding styles and personal preferences.
An additional element of versatility derives from the availability to build up with either 26 or 27.5” wheels and is available in standard or extended ride height versions. Extended ride height versions fit up to 26×5.15” / 27.5×4.5” tires while standard ride height versions fit up to 26×4” / 27.5×3.8” tires. With such a wide range of possibilities, dialing in one’s perfect ride for any fat tire situation is now a reality.
For more information, go to HayesBicycles.com
