Manitou Introduces New Mastodon Gen III Fork

PRESS RELEASE: Manitou

Manitou took the technology gleaned from their high-performance mountain forks and applied it to 4+in tires. The new Mastodon’s crown represents one of the most significant updates to the fork as it improves frame compatibility, eliminates the need for Standard and Extended sizes, reduces weight, improves knob clearance, and makes for an overall better aesthetic.Its new geometry incorporates a 44mm offset to match modern geometry as more weight is transferred to the front wheel. Its performance gets better as the new casting design uses extended reverse arch ribs to improve stiffness and handling even further. The lower axle to crown measurement maintains the same tire clearance and eliminates the need for Standard and Extended sizes. The Mastodon, as a result, is compatible with all fatbike 26in and 27.5in tires on the market .Designed from the ground up, Mastodon is an engineered suspension fork made to tackle any terrain regardless of how low or high the numbers on the thermometer read. The 34mm stanchion Mastodon required all-environment and all-temperature performance testing that took the R+D staff to some of the most inhospitable testing environments in the world. To earn its place within the Manitou family, the Mastodon passed performance and reliability testing in both real world and lab scenarios at temperatures as low as -40 degrees. The Dorado Air, seals, lubricants, and all other internals are proven for all-weather performance, no matter how extreme on either end of the temperature spectrum.The Mastodon is available out of the box in 100mm and 120mm travel and are internally adjustable by the rider in 10mm increments. The Mastodon Comp being internally adjustable from 80mm to 140mm and Pro models gain extra travel from 80mm to 160mm. This represents a huge advantage for shops, who can carry one single SKU instead of several. It is also a breath of fresh air for the rider, who no longer must make a purchase decision based on travel, knowing fully well they can adjust the fork to their needs at any given point in time. The Dorado Air, 2-piece travel spacers compensate for negative air volume to provide consistent feel throughout the travel range.The ease at which the adjustment of travel is performed means that the rider can have the possibility to set travel to their desired travel using the travel change guides and videos found on ManitouMTB.com. The incorporation of such a simple procedure to adjust travel is yet another testament to Manitou’s ultimate goal of creating the best performing, easiest to adjust, most tunable solution available.Like all Pro level Manitou suspension, the Mastodon utilizes the Dorado air spring first debuted in our iconic Dorado model. The newest version of the Mastodon incorporates the VTT6 damper for a simplified and more intuitive adjustment. The VTT6’s single knob adjusts both high and low speed characteristics to suite any terrain. These technologies, along with IVA volume adjustment that allows for fine tuning of the air spring, make for an unmatched customizable suspension that adapts to an extremely wide variety of conditions, riding styles and personal preferences.The new Mastodon maintains all the attributes that made the previous version excel while improving any and everything that could be made better. Fat bikes are built for adventure and adventure is about leaving your comfort zone, yet the Manitou Mastodon is made to ensure that adventure is as comfortable and full of reliable performance as possible. Say hello to your new comfort zone. Say hello to the new Mastodon.