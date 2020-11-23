Manitou Introduces Limited Sterling Silver Edition of the Mezzer Pro Fork

Nov 23, 2020
by Hayes Bicycle  

Press Release: Manitou

Introducing the Sterling Edition of the Manitou Mezzer Pro. Utilizing the same 37mm chassis and internal tech as our existing Mezzer Pro, each Sterling Edition fork receives an extra level of detail and care before leaving the factory floor. To create an ultra-smooth and crisp paint finish, each lower leg and crown assembly are polished by hand in preparation of the paint booth. Combining this brilliant finish with the already brilliantly tunable Mezzer platform creates the crown jewel of suspension forks for anyone looking to upgrade their front end.


As with all Mezzer Pro’s, riders will enjoy the ultimate tunability of their air spring thanks to the pairing of our Dorado Air system and IRT (Infinite Rate Tune). Dorado Air is derived from, you guessed it, our legendary Dorado inverted DH fork. Using a unique balancing valve at the piston, the positive and negative air springs are equalized during the air fill process. This design provides a smooth and consistent spring rate without any flat or dead spots that can be caused by a balance groove. It also allows users to change the travel easily with the included travel spacers rather than purchasing expensive air springs.

Acting as a secondary positive air chamber the IRT provides complete control over the mid-late stroke of the fork. This allows riders to tune their initial stroke separate from their mid-late allowing a butter-smooth initial feel without sacrificing mid-stroke support. Being a compressible air chamber, rather than solid volume spacers, as you approach bottom out you are met with a feeling that is smooth and consistent rather than hash and abrupt.


The damping is taken care of through our fully sealed MC² cartridge damper. Adjustments include external high and low-speed compression damping as well as low-speed rebound. We have also included a factory set HBO (hydraulic bottom out) to give riders an added level of control when things get gnarly.

Bleeder screws are also located on the back of the lower legs allowing riders to bleed air while on the trail using a 2.5mm hex key. These bleeder screws double as an oil injection port to give your seals a small blast of semi-bath oil in-between regular service intervals to keep things as smooth as possible at all times.


The Sterling Edition of the Mezzer Pro will be limited to 250 units globally and is only available through our trusted dealers and local bike shops. Make sure you contact your local dealer and reserve one today!

Click here for more info and to find your dealer

29 Comments

  • 24 0
 Wait, what type of beer is this color supposed to be?
  • 8 0
 Coors light?
  • 2 0
 Developed in partnership with steel barrel brewing.
  • 16 1
 250 units in the Manitou supply chain really means 16 units.
  • 8 0
 this fork is everything most riders could want/need, yet you rarely see them on the trails compared to all the fox and rock shox products
  • 9 0
 If they didn't only make 183 units every year, we'd be seeing a lot more of them.
  • 1 0
 Oem market guy
  • 1 1
 Perhaps because the ones that have been sold are constantly in the mail for warranty replacement because of bushing play like the two mattocs I owned...
  • 9 2
 Raw metal is the new black.
  • 6 0
 I guess we made a full loop. Now we have carbon frames trying to look like a raw metal
  • 1 1
 I’m not a big fan of the black stanchions but still have it on my bike. I mean, it’s not a deal breaker but I’d rather my Lyrik and Super Deluxe to have a golden stanchions. Fox Kashima coat looks heaps better but I can’t justify an upgrade only by this reason
  • 4 1
 I would Mezzer the shit out of that thing.
  • 2 2
 Oy, what's old is new again. Honestly, other than just an intense color clash, worrying about aesthetics on something that is made to be bashed through the woods seems rather silly. Function over form FTW.
  • 1 0
 The Mezzer is such an underrated fork! The performance is on another level compared to your other offerings at this price point.
  • 4 1
 STFU and take my money.
  • 1 0
 This + polished Meta AM Big Grin
  • 3 1
 Possibly the most underrated mtb product, such a good fork.
  • 1 0
 So does anyone know the axle to crown on this compared to the 38 and Zeb for the same travel? Is it still more?
  • 1 0
 When is Fox going to release their "Pumpkin Spice" edition of forks? Oh wait...
  • 2 1
 that is pure unfiltered filth
  • 3 1
 Mezzermerising
  • 2 0
 Such an amazing fork.
  • 1 0
 Fresh af.
  • 1 0
 Sterling Moss?
  • 1 0
 I want this so bad
  • 1 0
 Sterling Archer?
