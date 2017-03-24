Manitou's New Fat Bike Fork - Taipei Cycle Show

If you have a fat bike and want to run a suspension fork, you can currently choose either a RockShox Bluto or some sort of strange, inverted thing that may or may not work. The former is better than the latter, but there'll soon be another option: Manitou's upcoming Mastodon.
The Manitou booth didn't have much in the way of information on their new fork - it's not slated to be released until down the road - but it's obvious that it's sporting somewhere around 140mm of travel, and that it's based on the Magnum but in a massively wide chassis. How wide? Well, I can fit my head through the casting, so I bet you'll be able to squeeze in the biggest of fat bike tires. The lowers are likely beefed up where required compared to Manitou's traditional forks, and it wouldn't be a Manitou if it didn't have a reserve arch.
A decal on the lowers specified that it's using the Dorado air spring that's also employed on their high-end Mattoc fork, which means that riders will probably be able to adjust air volume and ramp-up as required. The dial atop the fork crown lets riders tinker with both low-speed and high-speed compression (rebound is at the bottom of the same leg), but you won't find Manitou's effective HBO (hydraulic bottom out) control - it appears to use a simplified damper compared to the Mattoc Pro.
No word on the Mastodon's price, but it's probably a safe bet to assume that it will ring in somewhere near its main competition, although Manitou is known for usually offering a few different price points and options. We'll have more information, including price and weights, soon.
