Manitou's New Fat Bike Fork - Taipei Cycle Show









If you have a fat bike and want to run a suspension fork, you can currently choose either a RockShox Bluto or some sort of strange, inverted thing that may or may not work. The former is better than the latter, but there'll soon be another option: Manitou's upcoming Mastodon.











The Manitou booth didn't have much in the way of information on their new fork - it's not slated to be released until down the road - but it's obvious that it's sporting somewhere around 140mm of travel, and that it's based on the Magnum but in a massively wide chassis. How wide? Well, I can fit my head through the casting, so I bet you'll be able to squeeze in the biggest of fat bike tires. The lowers are likely beefed up where required compared to Manitou's traditional forks, and it wouldn't be a Manitou if it didn't have a reserve arch.



