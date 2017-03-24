FIRST LOOK

Manitou's New Fat Bike Fork - Taipei Cycle Show

Mar 24, 2017
by Mike Levy  
2017 Taipei Cycle Show

Manitou Mastadon


If you have a fat bike and want to run a suspension fork, you can currently choose either a RockShox Bluto or some sort of strange, inverted thing that may or may not work. The former is better than the latter, but there'll soon be another option: Manitou's upcoming Mastodon.


Manitou Mastadon
Manitou Mastadon


The Manitou booth didn't have much in the way of information on their new fork - it's not slated to be released until down the road - but it's obvious that it's sporting somewhere around 140mm of travel, and that it's based on the Magnum but in a massively wide chassis. How wide? Well, I can fit my head through the casting, so I bet you'll be able to squeeze in the biggest of fat bike tires. The lowers are likely beefed up where required compared to Manitou's traditional forks, and it wouldn't be a Manitou if it didn't have a reserve arch.

A decal on the lowers specified that it's using the Dorado air spring that's also employed on their high-end Mattoc fork, which means that riders will probably be able to adjust air volume and ramp-up as required. The dial atop the fork crown lets riders tinker with both low-speed and high-speed compression (rebound is at the bottom of the same leg), but you won't find Manitou's effective HBO (hydraulic bottom out) control - it appears to use a simplified damper compared to the Mattoc Pro.

No word on the Mastodon's price, but it's probably a safe bet to assume that it will ring in somewhere near its main competition, although Manitou is known for usually offering a few different price points and options. We'll have more information, including price and weights, soon.
Manitou Mastadon




Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
86434 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
68159 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
57698 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
53884 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
49871 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
47424 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
46495 views
The Long Ride with Ryan Nyquist - Video
38714 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Great name, is there even any question what the soundtrack of a possible lunch edit will be? For a sport supposedly created by a bunch of stoners there is sadly not much stoner music in edit these days or ever..
  • + 1
 An e-fat bike?

Damn you all! DAMN YOU ALL TO HELL!
  • + 1
 Not wide enough...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024326
Mobile Version of Website