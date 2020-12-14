Manitou Unveils the New Mezzer Expert Fork

The positive air volume of this fork can be adjusted through the Incremental Volume Adjuster (IVA) found at the top of the air leg. IVA modifies the volume in the positive air chamber with self-contained spacers dictating the position of the IVA piston. This allows the main air spring ramp-up to be tuned to the rider's weight, style, and conditions without the need for additional parts. Simply deflate the fork, remove the IVA through a 24mm hex on the top cap, adjust the position of the piston, re-install the IVA, inflate the fork, and away you go!

