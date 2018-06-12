Video: Manon Carpenter & Vero Sandler Light Up Llangollen

Photos by Samantha Saskia Dugon, words by Veronique Sandler.

Manon getting amongst those Welsh summer conditions

Vero embracing corner shapes

Proof that there's no shortage of greenery in Wales

Gotta inspect that footage!

A wild Manon emerges from the mist

Tea is an essential start to a good days shredding

Manon and I have been riding together for the last couple of years and have found so much fun in sessioning jumps and sections of trails over the past year. Riding with the boys is always sick, but the hype that comes about from pushing each other to trying new tricks, shapes or hitting new technical lines is unreal, and so much fun when shared with another girl!We’ve been wanting to shoot a fun little video showcasing this for a while now so last week we decided to take a trip up to one of the UK’s sickest downhill tracks in Llangollen, Wales. With Max and Jack on video duties and Sam on the camera, we were all stoked for a few days on one of Mid Wales finest hills.We’d both only ever ridden at Llangollen when we were there to race, so it was so much fun to spend the evening of Thursday and the whole next day sessioning sections and hitting jumps just for the fun of it whilst being filmed.The sunny Thursday evening didn’t last long and we were met with slick, misty conditions on Friday morning. All the more reason to get wild on the bikes and embrace it in true British style!With a sick days riding, a dirt nap, an over-send and a puddle to the face later, here’s a little edit! Hope you enjoy it!Massive thanks to One Giant Leap Llangollen for having us and Ride Portugal for building an awesome track.