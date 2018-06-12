VIDEOS

Video: Manon Carpenter & Vero Sandler Light Up Llangollen

Jun 12, 2018
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  
by SaskiaD
Views: 1,042    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


Photos by Samantha Saskia Dugon, words by Veronique Sandler.

Manon and I have been riding together for the last couple of years and have found so much fun in sessioning jumps and sections of trails over the past year. Riding with the boys is always sick, but the hype that comes about from pushing each other to trying new tricks, shapes or hitting new technical lines is unreal, and so much fun when shared with another girl!

We’ve been wanting to shoot a fun little video showcasing this for a while now so last week we decided to take a trip up to one of the UK’s sickest downhill tracks in Llangollen, Wales. With Max and Jack on video duties and Sam on the camera, we were all stoked for a few days on one of Mid Wales finest hills.

We’d both only ever ridden at Llangollen when we were there to race, so it was so much fun to spend the evening of Thursday and the whole next day sessioning sections and hitting jumps just for the fun of it whilst being filmed.

The sunny Thursday evening didn’t last long and we were met with slick, misty conditions on Friday morning. All the more reason to get wild on the bikes and embrace it in true British style!

With a sick days riding, a dirt nap, an over-send and a puddle to the face later, here’s a little edit! Hope you enjoy it!

Massive thanks to One Giant Leap Llangollen for having us and Ride Portugal for building an awesome track.

Manon getting amongst those Welsh summer conditions


Vero embracing corner shapes

Proof that there's no shortage of greenery in Wales

Gotta inspect that footage!

A wild Manon emerges from the mist

Tea is an essential start to a good days shredding


Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
102519 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
71511 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
69811 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
64692 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
59856 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
53183 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
49050 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
39036 views

11 Comments

  • + 15
 Should start riding more like a girl. Sick edit!
  • + 8
 people out having fun on bikes? Exactly as it should be, more of this sort of stuff please Smile
  • + 5
 Great stuff!! More of this please, great to watch girls shred and let it loose a bit more like the guys =D
  • + 5
 Manon needs to get on the 50:01 team.
  • + 5
 That no hander/one footer train was insane!
  • + 3
 Absolute shredders! Sick riding!!
  • + 2
 Vero, can you reach me how to scandy?
  • + 2
 Wow. Best (lady) edit of the week.
  • + 1
 Manon, we miss you! Come to EWS!
  • + 2
 With mouth open...
  • - 2
 damn why is manon so hot'

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036228
Mobile Version of Website