Manon Carpenter Announces Move to Specialized & Sustainable Trails Project

Apr 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Manon Carpenter has revealed that she will be joining Specialized with a focus on their Soil Searching trail advocacy projects.

After Manon Carpenter moved away from racing in 2017, she continued riding with Radon bikes, but now she has moved to Specialized to do some projects with their Soil Searching group. Manon also revealed that she is already working on something interesting with Tommy Wilkinson looking at how we can secure a sustainable future for our trails. We can't wait to see what they will come up with.

bigquotesExciting announcement!

I’m going to round out the week with the exciting announcement that I’ve joined forces with Specialized through their Soil Searching trail advocacy branch, to work on a topic (and more) that I’ve been digging into with Tommy Wilkinson over the last year or so!

This summer we’ll be busy exploring how we can secure a sustainable future of our trails, for everyone, and sharing what we learn in a way that hopefully does a very complex topic justice! I love a good think, and it’s been really interesting to learn more about the ribbons of dirt we have so much fun on.

Super excited to have Specialized give their backing to this project, alongside Shimano and Patagonia to help advocate for where we play. Watch this space. Manon Carpenter


Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Specialized Manon Carpenter


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
88793 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
67438 views
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
59390 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
58819 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
57019 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
56927 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
55045 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
51957 views

11 Comments

  • 6 2
 Very substainable with that s-works carbon frame
  • 3 0
 If the marketing guys at Specialized can make us focus on 'sustainable' trails and whatever else then (they hope) we will forget about decades of marketing driven overconsumption of disposable carbon bikes.

'These are not the droids you are looking for' - some guy trying to hide something.
  • 3 1
 yes and the most non-sustainable thing in mountain biking is travelling to the riding areas, should be considerated
  • 1 0
 @lukeno1: boom!
  • 4 0
 so sustain. very green. buy my merch
  • 6 6
 So a top ews can't get a frame sponsor but someone that's given up on racing can? Just throw a bunch of trendy hip words in there with a pretty face and boom contract. ,#trail advocacy # going green # corporations advocating saving the planet is marketing bullcrap
  • 2 0
 Is this just Hannah Barnes' maternity leave cover?...................
  • 1 0
 Congrats - cool pics and nice bike
  • 1 0
 Sounds Epic...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008227
Mobile Version of Website