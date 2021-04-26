Manon Carpenter Announces Move to Specialized & Sustainable Trails Project

Manon Carpenter has revealed that she will be joining Specialized with a focus on their Soil Searching trail advocacy projects
.
After Manon Carpenter moved away from racing in 2017
, she continued riding with Radon bikes, but now she has moved to Specialized to do some projects with their Soil Searching group. Manon also revealed that she is already working on something interesting with Tommy Wilkinson looking at how we can secure a sustainable future for our trails. We can't wait to see what they will come up with.
|Exciting announcement!
I’m going to round out the week with the exciting announcement that I’ve joined forces with Specialized through their Soil Searching trail advocacy branch, to work on a topic (and more) that I’ve been digging into with Tommy Wilkinson over the last year or so!
This summer we’ll be busy exploring how we can secure a sustainable future of our trails, for everyone, and sharing what we learn in a way that hopefully does a very complex topic justice! I love a good think, and it’s been really interesting to learn more about the ribbons of dirt we have so much fun on.
Super excited to have Specialized give their backing to this project, alongside Shimano and Patagonia to help advocate for where we play. Watch this space.— Manon Carpenter
